CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Reveals Surprising Helmet Detail And More Of Red Hulk Battle

A new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World showcases several previously unseen moments from the Marvel Studios movie, including a surprising detail about Sam Wilson's new helmet. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 30, 2025 12:01 PM EST

We're just over two weeks away from Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters across the globe and a new TV spot reveals plenty of never-before-seen shots from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up. 

Among them is confirmation that Sam Wilson's flight helmet will be nanotech - Marvel Studios' new go-to for helmets, as we saw in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - and a great shot of the hero using those Vibranium-powered wings. 

We also catch sight of Joaquin Torres suited up as The Falcon and more of Captain America's heated battle with Red Hulk (including the moment the enraged President catches his shield). 

Earlier this week, Anthony Mackie was quoted as saying, "Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

It took no time at all for some fans to misinterpret his comics. However, there were those on social media who quickly pointed out the many ways Steve Rogers' Captain America has done the opposite of simply representing his nation on the page. 

Mackie later responded to the backlash with, "Let me be clear about this. I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like Cap is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. Cap has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

Watch this new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - First Official Look At Tim Blake Nelson As The Leader Revealed
Getting really hyped for this!
How they havn't done a cross promotional tie in with Captain Crunch I cannot fathom
Each and every leaked detail just smells of desperation to sell this to fans. Disney are obviously deeply concerned.
Nanotech is so lazy these days, but i guess it doesn't make sense to go backwards once the tech has introduced. We need a storied reason that will make sense if they're going to go back on those.


Otherwise, date night sorted for VDay!
I know some don’t like the whole “nanotech helmet” thing in the MCU and want something more tangible but I personally don’t really mind or care tbh lol…

In a world that’s as advanced as this technologically , it makes sense they would have that in abundance at this point (especially if Stark Industries is still around).

Anyway some really cool flying sequences in that , particularly like the moment where Sam cannonballs with the shield but then unfolds his wings with the latter now on his back!!.
