CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD TV Spot Reveals Surprising Helmet Detail And More Of Red Hulk Battle

We're just over two weeks away from Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters across the globe and a new TV spot reveals plenty of never-before-seen shots from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up.

Among them is confirmation that Sam Wilson's flight helmet will be nanotech - Marvel Studios' new go-to for helmets, as we saw in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - and a great shot of the hero using those Vibranium-powered wings.

We also catch sight of Joaquin Torres suited up as The Falcon and more of Captain America's heated battle with Red Hulk (including the moment the enraged President catches his shield).

Earlier this week, Anthony Mackie was quoted as saying, "Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

It took no time at all for some fans to misinterpret his comics. However, there were those on social media who quickly pointed out the many ways Steve Rogers' Captain America has done the opposite of simply representing his nation on the page.

Mackie later responded to the backlash with, "Let me be clear about this. I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like Cap is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. Cap has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

Watch this new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot in the player below.

New 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' tv spot with new footage! pic.twitter.com/a5j5WRGlxe — CalmTitan (@CalmTitan) January 30, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.