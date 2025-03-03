CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Box Office Momentum Slows As Latest MCU Movie Nears $350 Million Worldwide

Captain America: Brave New World has remained #1 for a third weekend in a row, grossing $15 million in North America. However, It was an underwhelming victory, especially for a Marvel Studios movie.

Anthony Mackie's first solo adventure as Captain America ends the weekend with $163.7 million domestically, a figure widely considered a disappointment for a franchise this popular. Captain America: Brave New World has also had little in the way of competition, making its performance all the more underwhelming.

Having made $180 million overseas, the blockbuster now sits at $341.8 million worldwide. Cap's biggest challenge from here will be reaching the $400 million mark, a sum that barely puts it into "break-even" territory, never mind profitability.

Marvel Studios will no doubt be looking to turn things around with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer.

Focus Features' Last Breath opened at #2 with $7.8 million and, in third place, The Monkey took a hit with a -55% second weekend haul of $6.4 million. With a $10 million budget and $24.6 million domestically, the Stephen King adaptation can, at least, be considered a hit.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah was asked how test screenings informed the movie's widely discussed reshoots.

"We had a limited amount of time, just one additional photography process. The big thing was just tonal," he reiterated. "You really want to make sure that the tone of the movie feels cohesive. And this is a movie that has elements of paranoid and political thrillers."

"So Serpent Society, for example, was something that you want to find a version of it that honors what’s in publishing, what people love about this rogues gallery, but also works in the tone of this film," the filmmaker added.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.