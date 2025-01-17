CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Popcorn Buckets Include Red Hulk And A Collapsible Shield

At a time when theaters are still struggling post-pandemic, gimmicky popcorn buckets have become a big money-maker. Some are better than others but almost all of them become must-have collectibles that sell for vastly more on eBay.

In the case of Captain America: Brave New World, we have some definite winners. Your mileage may vary depending on how much you covet a collection of plastic popcorn containers, but both that Red Hulk bust and the collapsible Captain America shield are very cleverly designed.

So too is the helmet popcorn container, though it's tough not to be reminded of Ant-Man while looking at that design.

It's a shame in many ways that these have only taken off in recent years; after all, just imagine how cool some of the efforts would have been for previous MCU movies!

Anthony Mackie has described this movie as "10 times bigger" than his Disney+ series and addressed the dynamic between Cap and the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres when he said, "They're evenly yoked. They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky."

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," Mackie added. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Check out these newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World popcorn buckets - and more - below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.