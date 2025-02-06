CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Red Hulk WILL Have One Of His Deadliest Powers From The Comics

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has confirmed that we'll see Red Hulk unleash a very specific power from the comic books which has yet to be featured in any of the movie's trailers.

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Captain America: Brave New World is part-The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sequel, part-follow-up to 2008's The Incredible Hulk. As well as the long-awaited return of The Leader, we'll see Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross return in a lead role as the new United States President.

However, the Hulk-hating General - who tore the Avengers apart with the Sokovia Accords - is also set to transform into the rampaging Red Hulk.

It's unclear how much Marvel Studios is pulling from the comic books for Ross' hulking new persona. In those, Red Hulk was introduced as a major threat to the Marvel Universe and his identity was initially kept a secret (in the years that followed, he became an anti-hero). 

Rumour has it Red Hulk won't have a huge amount of screentime in Captain America: Brave New World and, with Marvel Studios being selective with how much they've shown in the trailers, we've yet to see whether the villain's body temperature also rises with his anger. 

Well, filmmaker Julius Onah has now confirmed, "We get to see the heat waves around [Red Hulk], we get to see flames." Here's the full quote from Screen Rant:

"What's so great about the Hulk and the creation of this character from publishing is he's this expression of it pure, unadulterated rage. And I say it's relatable because we've all had those moments where we just want to get angry and we hold it in. Well, Hulk gets to let it out. And because it's part of Ross's emotional journey in this film, not only was it something that was meaningful, but it's also something that then still is fun and action-driven."

"So you're getting two levels of it, the escapism of it, but it's still something that is emotional and character-driven and part of the theme of this film. So Red Hulk is very special in this film, and we get to lean into what's unique about him, his heat. We get to see the heat waves around him, we get to see flames. I don't want to spoil too much, but it is so, so exciting and I'm still pinching myself that I got to do this. And especially with Harrison Ford bringing Red Hulk to life. It's a real treat."

What will be fun about this is how the new Captain America, and his Vibranium suit, holds up against a Hulk who is even more deadly than Bruce Banner and The Abomination.

Perhaps Adamantium will come into play? 

Captain America: Brave New World may present Red Hulk as a one-off threat or could just be the start of his story in the MCU...assuming Harrison Ford is willing to stick around for the likes of Avengers: Doomsday and World War Hulk

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

xfan320
xfan320 - 2/6/2025, 7:47 AM
Red Hulk is an Arsonist
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 7:49 AM
Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has confirmed that we'll see Red Hulk unleash a very specific power from the comic books

7 DAYS!

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/6/2025, 7:53 AM
Invisibility?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 7:54 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 7:57 AM
I can't wait to see how they treat the Green Hulk. I expect the Smart Hulk will start the movie but will change into the Angry Hulk before the end of the movie.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/6/2025, 7:57 AM
won't be as good as this

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 8:13 AM
Cool!!.

However that power is more of a weakness since while his body temperature rises with his anger , it also weakens him and makes him more vulnerable aswell in the comics…

If they go that route then it’s likely that’s how Sam beats him in that he either finds that out or figures out that he has this side effect hence uses it to his advantage.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/6/2025, 8:15 AM
"the Hulk-hating General - who tore the Avengers apart with the Sokovia Accords"

I completely forgot that (partly due to the recast), but all of the sudden the Sam/Ross conflict became a lot more interesting. Wonder how they'll see eye to eye.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 8:25 AM
@bkmeijer1 - there’s a good clip addressing that.

Seems like Ross is trying to redeem himself after atleast seeing how the Avengers saved the universe in EG
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/6/2025, 8:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - didn't see it (or any clip really). That's interesting to see in the movie, but until then I'm not watching any more promo material
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 8:40 AM
@bkmeijer1 - fair enough

I wish I had your will power lol
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/6/2025, 8:16 AM
Red Hulk WILL Have One Of His Deadliest Powers From The Comics


Boredom?


User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/6/2025, 8:37 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Red Hulk would get bored?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/6/2025, 8:26 AM
Can you just tell us the whole movie so no one wastes their time watching an interesting film?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 8:35 AM
Odekahn
Odekahn - 2/6/2025, 9:12 AM
Is his new power how to make money disappear?

