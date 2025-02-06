CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Reshoots Have Reimagined Serpent Society As "Special-Ops Team" - SPOILERS

New details have been revealed about how Captain America: Brave New World has reimagined the Serpent Society, transforming them from costumed baddies to a black-ops team following reshoots. Check it out!

News
Feb 06, 2025
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In 2014, Marvel Studios held a special event announcing its slate of upcoming movies. Kevin Feige expertly trolled fans by unveiling "Captain America: Serpent Society" before later bringing out Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chadwick Boseman to reveal the movie's real title as Captain America: Civil War

Over a decade later, the Serpent Society will finally debut in this month's Captain America: Brave New World. Set photos confirmed that original plans called for Sam Wilson to battle a group of costumed supervillains (with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins among those cast).

However, both Rollins and those scenes have been left on the cutting room floor for a new opening sequence which Entertainment Weekly describes as follows:

"During an opening scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), now fully in his tenure as Captain America, heads to Oaxaca, Mexico. He and the newly minted Falcon, Joaquin (Danny Ramirez), fight against the clock to thwart the Serpent Society, a violent special-ops team that stole a sample of the indestructible metal called adamantium from a Japanese mining site for an unnamed buyer."

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore tells the site, "The Serpent Society is one of Cap's all-time Hall of Fame villain groups, but in publishing, they can be very goofy. You take something that seems inherently ridiculous, and you figure out what the context of it could be."

Asked about grounding Sidewinder, actor Giancarlo Esposito added, "I went back to the comic. I figured out what the guy looked like. I didn't want to look like that. [Julius Onah] wanted a groundedness of what I'm going to bring to it, but I wanted to borrow some color, the lining of the coat color, different subtleties from the original comic so I knew I could be channeling Seth Voelker."

While the Serpent Society has gone from being cybernetically enhanced villains like their comic book counterparts to Sidewinder's black-ops team, it does sound like the group has a future in the MCU (hopefully leaving the door open to a comic-accurate evolution)

Onah praises Esposito for bringing "a grounding and a gravitas to the Serpent Society through Sidewinder." He'd later tease, "It's just a great setup for more adventures first with Sidewinder and with Serpent Society going forward."

A new poster for Captain America: Brave New World has also been released which you can see below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/6/2025, 5:53 AM
If they tried a more source accurate version and it just wasn't working I get it, some things were a tad goofy in the comics and always open to question if they'd translate well to live action. As such using it as codenames for a more standard spec-ops team, why not, if it works and at least tried something accurate first they weren't likely to risk trying a second time so go for it and let us be the judge of the end result I say.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 5:56 AM
@Apophis71 - agreed

Definitely seems like they went with a version closer then this to the comics but just didn’t work in their minds.
Huddles
Huddles - 2/6/2025, 6:00 AM
@Apophis71 - I agree there
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 5:58 AM
Yeah , it definitely seems like the original Serpent Society they came up with for the movie perhaps still turned out to be too “goofy” for the tone of the film when they saw them in action hence overhauling the group & bringing in Giancarlo Esposito via reshoots.

It’s essentially them doing what they did to Batroc in TWS where he’s a character that can be and has been portrayed more goofily in the comics & other media.

However given that it seems like this is just an introduction to the characters and that it will be left open for them to pop up again then they could get more “comic accurate” via enhancements/technological upgrades in the future (depending on the tone of that project)

Anyway , I’m cool with them starting off moreso like the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad in Kill Bill where they are this mercenary group with snake code names for each other.

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/6/2025, 6:00 AM
I was a kid with a subscription to Captain America when the Serpent Society showed up. I loved that stuff. I even entered a contest from marvel to design their headquarters. I've always wanted to see Bushmaster in live action, but alas....
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/6/2025, 6:04 AM
@ProfessorWhy - marvel is a boulevard of broken dreams
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/6/2025, 6:13 AM
@AllsNotGood - boo

