Hideo Kojima Shares His Review Of CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD As Movie Nears $300 Million Worldwide

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has shared his review of Captain America: Brave New World, and it appears he walked away confused by the latest Marvel Studios movie. Read on for his full verdict...

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 05:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is performing slightly (and only slightly) better than expected at the worldwide box office, nearing $300 million following its second weekend in theaters. 

The Marvel Studios movie dropped -60% internationally - -55% if you exclude China - by adding $35.3 million from 52 markets. That takes its overseas cume to $148.2 million which, combined with $141.2 million from North America, brings its global total to $289.4 million. 

Profitability isn't exactly in sight but, assuming those reports about the budget ballooning to upwards of $300 million have been blown out of proportion, the movie could break even. Barely. 

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has also weighed in with his thoughts and, as is often the case when he talks Marvel or DC, the X post has quickly gone viral. 

The Japanese video game creator is widely considered a visionary and frequently shares movie reviews on social media; however, they're either very detailed or simply an acknowledgement that he's seen something...and the latter is typically an indication he didn't like it.

In Captain America: Brave New World's case, it appears he was just confused...

"I watched 'Captain America: Brave New World' in IMAX. I vaguely remember Sam receiving the shield in 'Endgame,' but when did he officially become Cap? Is it because I haven’t seen 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?' And what’s this about the Avengers being reorganized? I’m also getting it mixed up with the 'Thunderbolts' trailer."

This speaks to a larger problem with the MCU that is now being addressed. Marvel Studios has confirmed it will no longer produce shows meant to tee up movies (which, let's face it, the majority of casual fans won't watch) to focus on multi-season shows like Daredevil: Born Again.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

I'm watching it now. It's not horrible. Some of the dialogue and interactions between character are a little dumb, but the movie is okay.

