POLL RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Last week, we asked you to let us know what you thought of Captain America: Brave New World via our poll and spoiler discussion article, and the results are in.

As it turns out, the CBM consensus is pretty much in line with how the majority of critics felt about Marvel Studios' latest, while leaning slightly more positive.

3391 of you voted, and 41% of you felt that the movie was "good" (3/5). Somewhat surprisingly, 20% of you went with "very good" (4/5), while 19% of you voted "disappointing" (2/5). 12% of you thought Brave New World was outright "awful" (1/5), and 8% went with "excellent" (5/5).

Anticipation for this one always seemed somewhat muted after the first trailer and negative test-screening reports that supposedly (and we can now say evidently) led to extensive reshoots.

Last week, Vulture published an article with quotes from a crew member who worked on the film, and they claim that pretty much everyone involved with the production was aware that the movie was not going to turn out well.

"Reshoots are a part of making any movie like this with a big budget. But this isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Entire sequences we shot won’t make it into the film, and that’s very expensive. I’m not going to say the director was not equipped to handle that production. Basically, dealing with A-list egos was the issue. It was mainly just Harrison Ford. So that was a little disappointing. At the end of the day, it was the most tense Marvel shoot I’ve ever worked on. Everyone kind of felt their buttholes tightening a little bit. It’s like, Ugh."

Negative reviews and a franchise-low CinemaScore aside, Brave New World has been performing well at the box office, and recently passed the $200 million mark worldwide. A significant second-week drop is likely, but nothing on the same level as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters worldwide.