POLL RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

POLL RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

We recently asked you to vote in a poll to let us know how you felt about Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, and the results are in...

Feature Opinion
By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2025 03:02 PM EST

Last week, we asked you to let us know what you thought of Captain America: Brave New World via our poll and spoiler discussion article, and the results are in.

As it turns out, the CBM consensus is pretty much in line with how the majority of critics felt about Marvel Studios' latest, while leaning slightly more positive.

3391 of you voted, and 41% of you felt that the movie was "good" (3/5). Somewhat surprisingly, 20% of you went with "very good" (4/5), while 19% of you voted "disappointing" (2/5). 12% of you thought Brave New World was outright "awful" (1/5), and 8% went with "excellent" (5/5).

Anticipation for this one always seemed somewhat muted after the first trailer and negative test-screening reports that supposedly (and we can now say evidently) led to extensive reshoots.

Last week, Vulture published an article with quotes from a crew member who worked on the film, and they claim that pretty much everyone involved with the production was aware that the movie was not going to turn out well.

"Reshoots are a part of making any movie like this with a big budget. But this isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Entire sequences we shot won’t make it into the film, and that’s very expensive. I’m not going to say the director was not equipped to handle that production. Basically, dealing with A-list egos was the issue. It was mainly just Harrison Ford. So that was a little disappointing. At the end of the day, it was the most tense Marvel shoot I’ve ever worked on. Everyone kind of felt their buttholes tightening a little bit. It’s like, Ugh." 

Negative reviews and a franchise-low CinemaScore aside, Brave New World has been performing well at the box office, and recently passed the $200 million mark worldwide. A significant second-week drop is likely, but nothing on the same level as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Every MCU Multiverse Saga Movie Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes
Related:

Every MCU Multiverse Saga Movie Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Must Die! Chinese Moviegoers Turn On MCU Movie To Support NE ZHA 2
Recommended For You:

"CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Must Die!" Chinese Moviegoers Turn On MCU Movie To Support NE ZHA 2

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 2/20/2025, 3:49 PM
Its a good movie. 6/10.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 3:50 PM
Seems like it’s a mostly positive response from people on this site which is cool…

Personally , I thought the cast was good and did well with the material they had with Mackie & Ford leading strongly from the front.

The story I felt was engaging if not derivative at times of Winter Soldier & Civil War (though all three of those films take cues from the political/conspiracy thriller genre which has its tropes which this followed aswell).

I felt there was some nice character moments but I do wish there was a bit more meat on the bones so to speak but I guess the movies fast pace prevented that.

The CG was wonky at times and the action scenes while fun for the most part could still have been better at times , the humor was hit or miss aswell for me.

Overall, I give it a grade of “B”.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 3:55 PM
It was good. Nothing more, nothing less. Possibly the best defination of a mid teir movie there is in the MCU. So a 6/10 or "C" (depending on your grading system) for me as well.

Certianly better than the most recent movies that the MCU have put out.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/20/2025, 4:23 PM
@Nomis929 - I felt like it was definitely a 6/10 as well. It also felt like the only MCU movie within the Multiverse Saga that actually felt like a sequel and a continuation of the world building. It was a continuation of The Incredible Hulk, The Eternals, and Wakanda Forever. While also continuing from Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/20/2025, 3:56 PM
5/10 for me. Average is the word I was use to describe it.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/20/2025, 3:59 PM
Its a good time for sure
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/20/2025, 3:59 PM
I voted Awful because I'm not going to watch wasn't an option.

Steve Rogers is Captain America.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/20/2025, 4:00 PM
@marvel72 - See, and here's where you're wrong
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/20/2025, 4:05 PM
@narrow290 - Why? Steve Rogers is Captain America.

User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 2/20/2025, 4:08 PM
@marvel72 - not voting at all was also an option
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/20/2025, 4:11 PM
@cubrn -

But I want to do my bit for the cause.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/20/2025, 4:15 PM
@marvel72 - That cause being . . . ?
WADEZILLA13
WADEZILLA13 - 2/20/2025, 4:19 PM
@marvel72 - So you’d prefer that they’d recast Steve, rather than an established, likeable character take over the mantle? Because last I heard, Chris Evans wasn’t fired. No need to answer that, your gif totally explains your motivations.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/20/2025, 4:20 PM
@marvel72 - I'm afraid Sam Wilson IS Captain America! No matter how much you pansies whine and cry, Steve passed the mantle onto Sam and you sir are a clown for bashing something you have no intention of ever watching. Like what [frick]ing grade are you in?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/20/2025, 4:05 PM
So how was Sam able to catch the flag pole Red Hulk was swinging?
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/20/2025, 4:10 PM
@Matchesz - Because he was written that way, logic goes out the window when it comes to the MCU.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/20/2025, 4:08 PM
7.5/10 for me. Improve the fight sequences, less green screen and more political themes/twist. And please just one old man cap cameo. lol
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 2/20/2025, 4:12 PM
Bring Steve Back. Bring Tony Back.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/20/2025, 4:14 PM
@Batmandalorian - User Comment Image
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 2/20/2025, 4:16 PM
@Clintthahamster - 😝😂
WADEZILLA13
WADEZILLA13 - 2/20/2025, 4:13 PM
Really enjoyed it, seeing it again this weekend. Loved Mackie, Ford and all of the Red Hulk stuff, though I do wish they had further explained the process that led to his transformation. Going in I thought, “I hope that reporter’s crack about him being red isn’t the only reference to him being red” - and it was. Still, solid movie for me.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/20/2025, 4:16 PM
Glad to see many folks enjoyed it. It wasn't my jam, but I'm not here to yuck y'all's yum, so to speak.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 4:17 PM
@Clintthahamster - hell of a saying…

Might use that from now.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/20/2025, 4:18 PM
I liked it

Better than recent MCU Deadpool 3, The Marvels, Thor L&W and Ant Man 3 movies
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/20/2025, 4:24 PM
Disney's Captain America: Brave New World grossed $3.42M on Wednesday (from 4,105 locations). Total domestic gross stands at $109.76M.

https://www.reddit.com/r/boxoffice/s/6V6JhyeZMt

\-45.9% from Tuesday.

Among first Wednesday drops for Marvel Presidents' Day weekend openers, it compares to:

* Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -45.5%
* Black Panther -29.6%
* Deadpool -25.5%
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/20/2025, 4:25 PM
I'm looking forward to this tomorrow
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/20/2025, 4:25 PM
It’s mediocre at a time Marvel needed a hit.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder