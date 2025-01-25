What is the Traditionalist Position on Sam Wilson as Captain America?

The traditionalist view on Sam Wilson as Captain America has been controversial, are the critics right or is there more to the narrative?

Editorial Opinion
By CreateNowSlpL8r - Jan 25, 2025
Source: ComicBookMovie.com

There is a lot of discourse around the film debut of Sam Wilson’s Captain America. Currently, there are two sides to this issue:

“For” Sam as Cap:

  1. Captain America is a mantle.
  2. There needs to be more representation.
  3. The “against” crowd is accused of being some kind of (insert name).

“Against” Sam as Cap:

  1. Steve Rogers IS the proper Captain America.
  2. Marvel race swapped Captain America.
  3. This is “DEI or Woke.”

For transparency’s sake, I am in the “against” crowd, although not for the reasons you might think. More on that a bit later. I’d like to offer a different perspective on what I think is the real root of the problem; however, to be fair, both points of view have merit.

Defending the “For” Crowd

  1. Technically, in the MCU, Steve Rogers passed the shield to Sam. This canonically transitioned the mantle of Captain America.
  2. Representation is needed across modern media to reflect modern culture. What qualifies as too little or too much is subjective. I struggle to quantify this. For example, if you use the actual percentages of the US population, the LGBTQ community is likely overly represented in modern media. The counterargument to this is the historical dominance of white, male leads in Hollywood. This aligns with the philosophy of equity supporters. It becomes an unwinnable argument for either side.
  3. When supporters feel critics don’t agree with them, the insults begin. Not always, but it is a popular retort. This pollutes the discussion as it puts the “against” crowd in a defensive position. How can someone defend being associated with a horrid character trait? Worse, they get aligned with a particular political party as some sort of guilt by association. Now you have chaos.

Is there precedence for this?

This part gets a little tricky. The “For” people will say, “they did it in the comics.” Well, that’s true. They did, but it’s not that simple.

After Secret Wars (2015), Marvel Comics, under then-Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso and Senior VP of Print Sales and Marketing David Gabriel, launched All-New, All-Different Marvel (ANADM). This was applauded by modern media and some fans for its ambitious efforts to modernize and diversify its lineup. The problem was, it sparked significant controversy. Long-time fans, retailers, and distributors criticized the initiative as they felt it stemmed from a perceived prioritization of diversity and sociopolitical themes over traditional storytelling and beloved characters. Accusations of a “SJW agenda” reflected broader cultural tensions, with fans, retailers, and critics debating whether the initiative struck the right balance between inclusion and honoring Marvel’s legacy.

In April 2017, during an interview with ICv2, Gabriel said:

“What we heard was that people didn’t want any more diversity. They didn’t want female characters out there. That’s what we heard, whether we believe that or not… We saw the sales of any character that was diverse, any character that was new, our female characters, anything that was not a core Marvel character, people were turning their nose up against. That was difficult for us because we had a lot of fresh, new, exciting ideas that we were trying to get out and nothing new really worked.”

On the same day, Fortune released an article with Alonso that presented a conflicting but supportive statement about the company’s initiative. Quite the twist of fate.

Gabriel then clarified his statements:

“And let me be clear, our new heroes are not going anywhere! We are proud and excited to keep introducing unique characters that reflect new voices and new experiences into the Marvel Universe and pair them with our iconic heroes.”

Well, David, that was an unlucky turn of events.

Because of the flailing book sales, ANADM ended, as was Alonso’s tenure at Marvel soon after.

The Traditionalist Argument

  1. Traditionalists have a compelling argument. Captain America (or any other comic book hero) has not traditionally been a mantle. A retort to that would cite Wally West, who was in his role as the Flash for a long time. That said, it isn’t inaccurate to see Steve Rogers as the true Captain America if you treat the role as a person and not a mantle.
  2. Did Marvel race swap Captain America? Objectively, yes. Is that inherently a problem? If it is done poorly, it doesn’t matter what race or gender the swap is. As a traditionalist, I do not hold the events post-ANADM Marvel in high regard. This makes my opinion on MCU Sam even more complicated because traditionalists were never big fans of swaps.

Many MCU fans reference comics they haven’t read. Comics, way before ANADM, replaced legacy characters. There were certainly storyline reasons, but it was usually a marketing ploy to drum up sales. This is similar to how current Marvel Comics often kills off a hero before their movie’s release. The thing is, if you were a comic reader from the ’70s, ’80s, or ’90s, the reason it drew interest was that you knew the actual hero was always coming back. This gave you an incentive and an additional, if not new, reason to read that book. These stories were often advertised as “jumping on points” for new readers.

Some notable examples of temporary hero replacements in comics include John Walker as Captain America (1987–1989), James Rhodes as Iron Man (1983–1985), Ben Reilly and Otto Octavius as Spider-Man (1994 and 2012–2013), Azrael and Dick Grayson as Batman (1993–2010), and a group of replacements for Superman following his death (1992–1993). While sometimes gimmicky, these stories were generally well-written. (Ok, maybe not the Clone Saga, but you get the point.)

Why Didn’t This Work with ANADM?

Execution. That’s why.

Instead of assigning new characters to mantles through well-written narratives, like Rhodey taking over for Tony because he was drinking, characters were assigned mantles as if they were permanent offices. Second, it was done too quickly, with too many characters at once and without merit. In my Rhodey example, he suffered from headaches trying to fill Ironman's shoes. This eventually led him to stop emulating Tony and grow into his own hero, War Machine.

ANADM criticism was justified in my opinion. It also introduced toxicity that I do not feel was justified. The result is no one was truly right, virtue became a hill to die on, and the product suffered as a consequence. Book sales fell off. Manga sales began to outpace US comic book sales, and the fan base never recovered.

The Same Mistakes

This is why I am personally in the “against” column. Marvel Studios, coming out of Endgame, literally made the SAME mistakes the comic division made years earlier. Could ANADM have worked? Maybe, but they didn’t have the talent in-house to pull it off. This mirrors the problem with MCU Sam Wilson. Marvel’s over-reliance on branding (e.g., the Captain America or Thor mantles) rather than crafting stories that organically earned audience investment in new characters caused projects such as Eternals, Ant-Man 3, and The Marvels to underperform.

DEI or Woke?

  1. Is Sam being thrust into the Captain America mantle based on DEI or Woke ideology? I’m not sure why this is a debate any longer. ANADM’s entire initiative, in their own words was rooted in DEI. Second, Disney has published their diversity requirements for hiring practices on their website. I don’t use the word woke any longer because it has too much baggage. I’d prefer traditionalists not be called names because they have a different opinion. In return, I don’t like to label someone or something woke. DEI isn’t an insult, it’s an initiative and since the MCU is following in ANADM’s footsteps, I would say Cap 4 does have DEI elements.

I like Falcon. I like Sam. I like Mackie as Sam. I still have Falcon’s original 4-issue limited series from 1983. That said, when I go to see a Batman, Captain America, Ironman, or Superman movie, I expect to see those characters—or, at the very least, know they are coming back.

Conclusion

Finally, there are writing issues with MCU Sam (that is a different article). It doesn’t help that he hasn’t been in a Marvel movie since 2019, and his Disney+ series wasn’t well done. That, in a nutshell, is the problem. I am cognizant of people who masquerade as traditionalists who do not support this for malicious reasons. I am merely presenting an alternative perspective.

Phase 4 could have built a foundation for a New Avengers team through interconnected projects like Secret Invasion or solo films for Fury, Strange, Falcon, Wanda, Hulk, Black Panther, Carol, and War Machine. This approach would have balanced familiar faces with fresh blood, and continued arcs for legacy characters following Endgame. The outcome would respect the audience’s investment in the world Marvel spent years building.

Marvel Comics and now Marvel Studios have failed to honor the storytelling traditions that built audience trust in their heroes, focusing instead on branding and rushed execution. Sadly, I fear that Sam is just the next casualty of bad writing and character development. This is real reason traditionalists do not see Sam as the true Captain America.

GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/25/2025, 2:03 PM
Cubbard Washington Junya
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/25/2025, 2:05 PM
User Comment Image
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 1/25/2025, 2:05 PM
Every. Single. Character. Ever. Is. Potentially. A. Mantle. You. Crybabies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/25/2025, 2:12 PM
@CaptainTriip - true that, word up, homie G, vanilla manila
User Comment Image
MG0019
MG0019 - 1/25/2025, 2:37 PM
@harryba11zack - creatively, a white Black Panther would open up so many story hooks.

It is exactly the same as making Kal-El black. Or race swapping any other hero.

And yes, I believe you could absolutely race swap Black Panther. It’s treating it fairly and the same as all the other race-swaps. What I’d like to see is how an author could change the story because of it.

How would the rest of Wakanda react? How would a white TaChalla have to earn leadership? What is the same, what is different?

You can open up plenty of story possibilities, and insert all the metaphor and social commentary you want.

Being instantly opposed to the idea is not productive or creative.

What I also would not want to see is the instant stereotyping of a race-swapped character. Why, when Thor Odinson becomes black, he loses his magical armor in place of sneakers and a hoodie? To me, that’s not inclusive or representative; it’s drivel and racist in a whole other way. Let Thor be Thor, if you wanna color his skin darker, fine. I am a dark skinned male - my favorite hero is Superman. But Kal El never needed to match my skin tone, or dress in a caricature of my culture for me to connect with him. Superman represents me, and millions others, regardless of his skin tone or “identification.”

TLDR; I wish someone would make a white Black Panther, & do it justice.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/25/2025, 2:42 PM
@MG0019 - I’m absolutely up for a white actor to be cast as the Black Panther or maybe Storm or Luke Cage, after all the door swings both ways.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/25/2025, 2:06 PM
This article is bait.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 2:16 PM
@SonOfAGif - I spent 3 hours doing research on this. If I wanted bait, I would have used a lot less words and saved myself a bit more time.
Nate212
Nate212 - 1/25/2025, 2:09 PM
That's a lot of words for "I'm a racist".
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 2:16 PM
@Nate212 - Thank you. You literally made my point for me.
Nate212
Nate212 - 1/25/2025, 2:37 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - What point? You didn't make a point. You waffled on about something that no one gives a crap about. You don't like Sam being Captain America because he's black. If that's not true, why bring up his race at all? Race should be irrelevant to the discussion. Traditionalism is about being against ANYONE becoming Captain America, about anyone becoming Batman, Spider-Man, The Flash, Wonder Woman. If you're against a black character taking over from a white character, but not a white character taking over from a white character or a white character taking over from a black character, you're not a traditionalist, you're a racist. I personally couldn't care what race a character is as long as they're a good, well-written character.

CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 2:47 PM
@Nate212 - Either I wrote it poorly, or you didn't get my actual point of view. It's not that I don't like Sam as Cap. In my opinion, he isn't Cap. Cap is a person, not a mantle.

Also, I never referenced his race. I posed the supporting and opposing viewpoints which includes DEI. Secondly, and I tried to be careful about this. I did not say in any way that traditionalists oppose DEI. It has nothing to do with the point I was trying to make.

I'm not opposed, that good written stories might include any character temporarily taking over a mantle. I cited specific examples around this. You are welcome to your opinion. I'm just clarifying mine. Its meant to just give you guys a possible point of view instead of the easy one which you just took.

If this was the Marvels, you'd say I am a misogynist but that had no swaps at all. It was just a bad movie. So the constant name calling falls flat.

Last point, the entire CBM started with the Blade trilogy. Half the people that post here were too young to even see those movies in the theater. You know who saw them? Nerds and traditionalists. The Sony Spiderman movies and Fox X-men movies would have never happened if it wasn't for Blade.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 2:11 PM
The problem is nobody cares about Sam Wilson, and even less as Captain America. There's only one and that's Steve Roger's. It's obvious this movie is just another Hulk movie like Ragnarok was. Also, why the [frick] is this click bait rage engagement article on main lmao. It has nothing to do with him being black. He just isn't Steve Roger's. Nobody cares. This will flop like a bag of dicks
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/25/2025, 2:21 PM
@bobevanz - I seriously doubt that nobody cares about the first ever Black American superhero in a mainstream comic, that would be akin to saying nobody cared about T'Challa either.

Debates over titles is another thing entirely obviously.
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 1/25/2025, 2:13 PM
I didn’t read any of this, he becomes cap in the comics and they made a movie about it, it’s canon and I’m going to see it so there.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/25/2025, 2:17 PM
Erm, canonicaly specific to THIS character Steve Rogers was given the title symbolicaly to represent his nation when he hadn't even achieved the rank of Captain during WWII, that kinda makes it fair game for another role model be needed thus the mantle handed to another, end of story.

NOT all such debates are the same, some have ALWAYS been mantle types such as the Iron Fist or Black Panther whilst others were originaly unique to a character like Batman but then became mantles handed down but something like Captain America of Captain Britain always feels as fair game as your Iron Fists and BP ones as being representatives of a Nation State to me makes the titles akin to King or Queen.

Specific to Sam, he was the first ever Black American superhero (only prior in a mainstream comic that was Black, but not American was Black Panther) and almost constant sidekick to Steve since first appearing back 1969, if he didn't deserve to take over the mantle in the comics nobody would and as stated feel it is the sort of title that is always likely to be handed down to another.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/25/2025, 2:21 PM
Touch grass.
elgaz
elgaz - 1/25/2025, 2:22 PM
I just don’t buy Sam Wilson as Captain America. Nothing to do with Mackie or race or anything, I’d feel exactly the same if Bucky had taken on the role too. And I feel the same when it happens to other characters in DC and Marvel, like the odd time Bruce Wayne has stepped out of the cowl and some other character has assumed the Batman persona temporarily.

Characters like Captain America are very much the sum of their parts. Their experiences throughout their youth and into adulthood are what transform them from an average person into that specific superhero, and in Cap’s case, that’s quite a literal transformation as well as figurative. Handing the shield to another person does not suddenly make them fill those shoes perfectly.

In Sam Wilson’s case, he also lacks the super soldier serum so can’t hit the physical peaks that Steve Rogers did. With regard to this particular film (and I don’t know if there’s a comic treatment similar to this), I also think it doesn’t help that he still has the wings too. He looks like Falcon holding Steve Roger’s shield, not a fully formed Captain America.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 2:23 PM
@elgaz - Agreed. A substitute is a substitute.
Havenless
Havenless - 1/25/2025, 2:38 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Reminds me of the people who hate Daniel Craig as James Bond, simply because it doesn’t say Sean Connery on his birth certificate
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 3:00 PM
@Havenless - Right. At least in that scenario you can have a conversation that doesn't begin with polically influnced name calling.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/25/2025, 2:24 PM
Can we file this under fragile? 😅
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/25/2025, 2:30 PM
They just allow anything on the front page now lol
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/25/2025, 2:50 PM
@KurtCrawler - when you run out of rumors from MTTS and Daniel Richtman, you have to put something on the front page to generate them clicks!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 3:05 PM
@Dotanuki - You are welcome to your opinion but just for transparancy. I am not on the CMB writing team. I've only written two articles and the site owner has no idea what I'm writing and when I post it. I am not paid or influenced in any way to get clicks. I have opinions and sometimes I make words. Thats it.

I do think its healthy for any site to have a counter opinion. That is what fandom is all about.

@KurtCrawler
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/25/2025, 2:34 PM
No one cares who's behind the mask as long as it makes sense from a narrative perspective. Sam becoming Cap is the next logical choice for the character following the conclusion of Endgame.
Huskers
Huskers - 1/25/2025, 2:37 PM
Make The Falcon great again! I loved reading the Falcon as a character when I was a kid! He was a cool badass! Why does he have to be Captain America, when he was a cool character in his own right?!?!
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 1/25/2025, 2:38 PM
A lot of words just to justify your racism.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/25/2025, 2:39 PM
Trigger!
Robby
Robby - 1/25/2025, 2:44 PM
I agree with every point you made
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/25/2025, 2:44 PM
There shouldn't be any passing of the mantle crap with Cap but if there was to be any passing down, it should have been Bucky, he was as willing to fight in the front lines before Steve and alongside him when he became Cap, he was there from the beginning. Winter soldier or not, Bucky still carries that history. If you remember the conversation with Sam and Steve in the Winter Soldier, It was Sam who wanted out and said he couldn't go back after he lost his wing man. Having Steve, the super soldier passing the job over to a regular dude doesn't make sense as Steve would be long since dead along with a lot of other people if he didn't have the serum in him.
Havenless
Havenless - 1/25/2025, 2:44 PM
The mistake you’re making is you’re saying Cap, but you’re defining this as Sam Wilson taking up the mantle of Steven Rogers. He’s not Steven Rogers, nor is he being portrayed as trying to be Steven Rogers. Captain America was presented as a legacy position.

Should we not accept Drake Maye as the starting QB of the Patriots because he isn’t Tom Brady? That is a fundamental misunderstanding of the position. So the argument shouldn’t be “Sam Wilson bad”, it should be “I would have preferred Carol Danvers instead”. Or “I would have preferred Dane Whitman instead.” Or “I would have preferred Joaquin Torres instead.”

When you go through the process, Sam was a good choice. He knew Cap, understood the meaning of the position, and Cap trusted him.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/25/2025, 2:45 PM
@Havenless - yes. All of this

Thank you
Vigor
Vigor - 1/25/2025, 2:44 PM
The author of this article has made so many race baiting comments before. Instantly negating any credibility

And he's using traditionalist here as a nice alternative to say conservative which is also a nice way to say whites-only

Just my opinion. No research needed
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/25/2025, 2:51 PM
@Vigor - You are welcome to your opinion accept I dispute race baiting.

You do exactly what I said detractors do. You don't offer up a retort, you resort to labeling and name calling.

You preceive my issues with the MCU from the lense of race. That my friend, is a you problem.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/25/2025, 3:05 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - this entire article is about race. You guys can't enjoy simple historic (yes what the mcu has done is historic) entertainment because you're fixated on gender and race

Don't need a 1000 word essay to explain your poverty. Its clear as day
Vigor
Vigor - 1/25/2025, 3:08 PM
@Vigor - pov**
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/25/2025, 2:48 PM
Captain America is technically a mantle bestowed by the US Government.

See the various arcs over the last 50 years - Nomad - The Captain - USAgent - Winter Solider - Falcon

The arc always resolves that it is NOT the uniform that makes the man.

STEVE ROGERS IS CAPTAIN AMERICA. Full stop.

This was established in the MCU when Stanley Tucci retconned the Red Skull into the first Super Soldier and how the formula made him even WORSE than a Nazi.

The ALL NEW ALL FAILED Marvel gimmick a few years ago was just the latest in a long line of breaking from the norm to only illustrate how canon the OG canon is and why it's worked for 80 [frick]ING YEARS.

CAP 4 is going to eat a GIANT BAG OF MULTI CULTI DICKS and lose $400 MILLION DOLLARS.

99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 1/25/2025, 2:48 PM
Like, why wouldn't Captain America be a mantle?🤣 And also, were there any complaints about Bucky being Captain America?👀 I never even thought twice about it. Sam Wilson has been a part of Captain America lore, for a long time. So him taking up the mantle or even sharing the mantle, is totally earned, and harmless.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/25/2025, 2:58 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - The author even gave the example of an implied good and acceptable new Captain America of John Walker cos it was in the 80's thus not tied to any 'agenda' and kinda implied he knows nothing when using Wally West as the legacy Flash whilst overlooking the fact that the MAIN Flash in the eyes of most isn't even the original one anyway.

IF Barry Allen is OK to take on the mantle of Flash and John Walker OK to take on the mantle of Captain America than legacy characters are fair game and normal and we ALL know even if never stated the original will ALWAYS be back in almost ALL cases even if not stated in advance that will occur.
1 2

View Recorder