CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW World First Trailer Reportedly Set To Be Released This Week!

According to a couple of different sources, the first trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released online later this week...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 08, 2024 06:07 PM EST

Marvel Studios shared a new look at Anthony Mackie as our new Captain America last week to mark the 4th of July, and it sounds like we'll be getting another official glimpse of Sam Wilson in action in his first solo big-screen outing a lot sooner than expected.

According to Nexus Point News and Daniel Richtman, the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World will be released online this Thursday.

If accurate, Marvel will likely confirm at some point over the next couple of days, hopefully with a first look at some footage.

For now, have another look at the recent BTS image below.

Image

The first official stills from the movie were released earlier this year, featuring Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting the now President "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon last month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

