CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Funko Pops Reveal Closer Look At New Falcon And Villainous Red Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World was supposed to be released this year, but like many movies, it got caught up in the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes that lasted for several months in 2023.

Not helping matters is the fact Marvel Studios decided the movie needed extensive reshoots which are believed to have reshaped much of the story and action scenes, adding and removing certain characters.

All this chaos has seen Happy Meal toys arrive in McDonald's close to a year before Captain America: Brave New World's theatrical release and we now have a first look at some upcoming Funko Pops.

As you can see, we're getting Sam Wilson/Captain America, Joaquin Torres/The Falcon, President Ross, and the formidable Red Hulk. There are no major surprises here, especially as Red Hulk looks exactly like you'd probably expect (it's a shame there are no flames as that would have confirmed one of his most noteworthy powers from the comics will be translated to screen).

The Playlist recently spoke with star Takehiro Hira about his role in Captain America: Brave New World as Japan's Prime Minister. Like most of the movie's cast, he was enlisted for this year's reshoots and may now have a bigger - or at least slightly different - role in the project.

"I worked side by side with Harrison Ford and it was just surreal for me," Hira told the site. "I started working in Japan and I recently made a transition to Hollywood and I just never thought it would work out the way it did. It was done, and it was surreal. I had only three scenes with him, but they added another scene recently. We had additional shooting this spring."

"That scene was actually longer than two scenes or two or three scenes that I had before. So, I was really happy and then there was more interaction with him. So yeah, it’s been great."

As for a possible MCU return, the actor added, "Well, those are things you never know, right? You never know. I didn’t die. I didn’t die. That’s [what] I can say."

Check out those newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World Funko Pops in the Instagram posts below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.