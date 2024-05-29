CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Scene Description From Filming Permit Reveals Sam Wilson Will Fight [SPOILER]

Reshoots for Captain America: Brave New World are now taking place and we have some fairly unrevealing photos from the movie's set. There's no sign of the cast (not yet, at least), but a filming permit reveals potential spoilers for Sam Wilson's first solo outing.

The plan is to shoot an action sequence that will see Sam's car stopped by police using spike traps. A shootout follows, with one of the cops taking a bullet and the hero's car eventually exploding.

A hand-to-hand fight will follow, meaning we hopefully get something akin to Captain America: The Winter Soldier's memorable action scenes.

The new Captain America going on the run from the police has already been rumoured, though it sounds like this is either a replacement or addition to a sequence in the CinemaCon trailer with Sam being stopped by the authorities in Washington D.C.

It now seems safe to assume that President Ross uses his powers to make the former Falcon a fugitive. While we're not sure why, it's not as if this would be the first time Ross has butted heads with an Avenger!

Earlier this year, Anthony Mackie said Captain America: Brave New World is "10 times bigger" than The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and addressed the dynamic between Cap and the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres. "They're evenly yoked. They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky."

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," the actor added. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Stay tuned for more on this one as we're expecting a fresh round of set photos to find their way online soon.

Went to see the “Away With You” wall in Grantville this weekend and it was covered. I was so mad. They uncovered it the next day so it was fine, but I found out that it was Captain America filming at the location! pic.twitter.com/qqBs3I4SiF — Kera (Noir&Nerdy) (@ConnieDixon4Lyf) May 27, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which is now taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.