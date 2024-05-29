CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Scene Description From Filming Permit Reveals Sam Wilson Will Fight [SPOILER]

With Captain America: Brave New World reshoots now taking place, a scene description revealed in a filming permit suggests Sam Wilson will end up squaring off with the cops! Potential spoilers follow...

By JoshWilding - May 29, 2024 06:05 AM EST

Reshoots for Captain America: Brave New World are now taking place and we have some fairly unrevealing photos from the movie's set. There's no sign of the cast (not yet, at least), but a filming permit reveals potential spoilers for Sam Wilson's first solo outing. 

The plan is to shoot an action sequence that will see Sam's car stopped by police using spike traps. A shootout follows, with one of the cops taking a bullet and the hero's car eventually exploding. 

A hand-to-hand fight will follow, meaning we hopefully get something akin to Captain America: The Winter Soldier's memorable action scenes.

The new Captain America going on the run from the police has already been rumoured, though it sounds like this is either a replacement or addition to a sequence in the CinemaCon trailer with Sam being stopped by the authorities in Washington D.C.

It now seems safe to assume that President Ross uses his powers to make the former Falcon a fugitive. While we're not sure why, it's not as if this would be the first time Ross has butted heads with an Avenger! 

Earlier this year, Anthony Mackie said Captain America: Brave New World is "10 times bigger" than The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and addressed the dynamic between Cap and the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres. "They're evenly yoked. They're both military guys. I was his commanding officer. We have more of a friendship as opposed to the way I admired Steve or the way I didn't like Bucky."

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," the actor added. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Stay tuned for more on this one as we're expecting a fresh round of set photos to find their way online soon. 

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which is now taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 5/29/2024, 6:20 AM
“A hand-to-hand fight will then follow, bringing back fond memories of Captain America: The Winter Soldier's action scenes”

Have you seen this new fight? What kind of garbage sentence is this?
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 5/29/2024, 6:24 AM
@CerealKiller1 - 😂👏

He couldn't resist putting his own spin on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2024, 6:50 AM
Interesting…

Sam supposedly becoming a fugitive feels a bit too reminiscent of TWS or even some other occasions in the MCU with Steve so I hope it’s done in a more fresh way otherwise it would feel like retreading old ground to an extent.

It seems like Sterns has some kind of mind control ability or device going by description of footage we have read so I could see him maybe using that on Ross and having him make Sam into a fugitive so that he’s too busy to interfere in his plans.

Anyway , still looking forward to the film!!.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/29/2024, 7:03 AM
Captain America on the run from the cops and becoming a government fugitive. Isn’t this is a retread of Winter Solider & Civil War?? Reminds of the mission impossible movies where in every film Ethan Hunt is an enemy of the state and the IMF declare him a highly dangerous fugitive. You gotta love the originality and innovation from the writers lol. So it seems Captain Sam will be on the run for at least half of the movie, evading Ross’s forces, teams up with some other good guys then takes the fight to Ross who may or may not transform into Red Hulk. Figures…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2024, 7:07 AM
@TheMetaMan - I guess you aren’t really Captain America unless you turn against the government atleast once lol

I am Intrigued to see how Sam will beat someone whose power is his super intelligence
Origame
Origame - 5/29/2024, 7:05 AM
So basically winter soldier wannabe #57. Just what we needed after that awful show 🙄
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/29/2024, 7:10 AM
Ofc you gotta have the cops be the bad guys just following orders again. Cause all the defund the police people work at disney

