CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Battles Dino-Like Creatures In First ELEVATION Trailer

The first trailer for a new post apocalyptic horror movie called Elevation is now online, and it finds a small group of people struggling to survive in the Rocky Mountains - a harsh enough environment without having to worry about huge dinosaur-like creatures patrolling the perimeter.

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, Deadpool and Wolverine's Morena Baccarin and Malignant actress Maddie Hasson play "a single father and two women venturing from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy."

“Working with Anthony Mackie, for a third time now, Morena Baccarin, and the rest of our exceptional cast and crew to bring this innovative screenplay to life was a blast," said director George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) in a recent statement. "Anthony, Morena, and the rest of the team dove in head first (sometimes literally) as we shot action scenes in some extremely challenging places — from a working ski lift high in the Colorado Rockies, to an active mine under a mile of rock — all to enhance the theatrical experience of the film. We are thrilled to partner with Vertical to put this film in theaters all across the country later this year.”

Added Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey, “Elevation brings together a world-class group of seasoned professionals, who have combined the fruits of their craft to deliver a film that is not only thrilling but also delivers a cinematic scope that we seldom see outside of the studio system. Its compelling visual elements provide an elevated feel that sets the film apart from the traditional ‘creature feature.’ We look forward to working with George, Brad, and the team to unveil the film to audiences.”

This doesn't look particularly original (we're definitely getting A Quiet Place Vibes), but the cast is strong and the VFX used to bring the mysterious monsters to life is actually pretty impressive.

Elevation also stars Danny Boyd Jr. (Bruised), and was written by John Glenn (Eagle Eye), Jacob Roman and Kenny Ryan (SEAL Team).

In addition to Fuller, producers included Nolfi, John Glenn, Lyrical Media’s Alex Black and Natalie Sellers, Jeremy Kipp Walker, Joel Viertel and Mackie. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg served as executive producer, with his company leading the development, production, and financing of the project.