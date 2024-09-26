CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Battles Dino-Like Creatures In First ELEVATION Trailer

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Battles Dino-Like Creatures In First ELEVATION Trailer

The first trailer for a new sci-fi horror movie, Elevation, has been released, and it finds Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin fending off dino-like monsters in a post apocalyptic setting...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 26, 2024 08:09 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ

The first trailer for a new post apocalyptic horror movie called Elevation is now online, and it finds a small group of people struggling to survive in the Rocky Mountains - a harsh enough environment without having to worry about huge dinosaur-like creatures patrolling the perimeter.

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie, Deadpool and Wolverine's Morena Baccarin and Malignant actress Maddie Hasson play "a single father and two women venturing from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy."

“Working with Anthony Mackie, for a third time now, Morena Baccarin, and the rest of our exceptional cast and crew to bring this innovative screenplay to life was a blast," said director George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) in a recent statement. "Anthony, Morena, and the rest of the team dove in head first (sometimes literally) as we shot action scenes in some extremely challenging places — from a working ski lift high in the Colorado Rockies, to an active mine under a mile of rock — all to enhance the theatrical experience of the film. We are thrilled to partner with Vertical to put this film in theaters all across the country later this year.”

Added Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey, “Elevation brings together a world-class group of seasoned professionals, who have combined the fruits of their craft to deliver a film that is not only thrilling but also delivers a cinematic scope that we seldom see outside of the studio system. Its compelling visual elements provide an elevated feel that sets the film apart from the traditional ‘creature feature.’ We look forward to working with George, Brad, and the team to unveil the film to audiences.”

This doesn't look particularly original (we're definitely getting A Quiet Place Vibes), but the cast is strong and the VFX used to bring the mysterious monsters to life is actually pretty impressive.

Check out the trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Elevation also stars Danny Boyd Jr. (Bruised), and was written by John Glenn (Eagle Eye), Jacob Roman and Kenny Ryan (SEAL Team).

In addition to Fuller, producers included Nolfi, John Glenn, Lyrical Media’s Alex Black and Natalie Sellers, Jeremy Kipp Walker, Joel Viertel and Mackie. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg served as executive producer, with his company leading the development, production, and financing of the project.

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 9/26/2024, 8:48 PM
Interesting. They don't look like Dinos at all good lord. They look like the aliens from Edge of Tomorrow crossed with the aliens from Tomorrow War... anyways I'm always down for a sci-fi alien fighting for survival movie even if its not original... my only issue is Mackie as the lead. He is a terrible lead in every movie or show I've seen him in
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/26/2024, 8:51 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - He wasn't too bad in Triple 9.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/26/2024, 8:54 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I was gonna say they look like the Deviants from Eternals lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/26/2024, 9:08 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Looks like a Deviant with less tentacles
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2024, 9:14 PM
@HashTagSwagg - A Devianart?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2024, 8:50 PM
Not my captain.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/26/2024, 9:29 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Mine either.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/26/2024, 8:51 PM
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/26/2024, 8:52 PM
Looks intersting for alien
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/26/2024, 8:58 PM
They absolutely wasted the opportunity to play this song for the trailer.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 9/26/2024, 8:59 PM
Looks like a Prime or Netflix movie lol. How is this getting a theatrical release??
It comes out in a month and this is the first trailer... 🤔🤔🤔
TheFox
TheFox - 9/26/2024, 9:03 PM
Hey! Yo! Cassidy! The spambot is back!

Z
MG0019
MG0019 - 9/26/2024, 9:08 PM
Looks uninspired.

Nothing in the trailer to be excited about; or frankly memorable.

Another modern post-apocalyptic movie, featuring normal people in hiking gear & ARs.

As others have said, the alien design is bland, and like a bunch of other minor role aliens we’ve seen before. Made me think of the panther from Avatar. And a bunch of other alien-hound types.
grif
grif - 9/26/2024, 9:16 PM
so sick of hearing apex predator. so lame


Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/26/2024, 9:26 PM
@grif - youll get use to the term again, now that california is reconquered by us and Trump is abput to loose.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/26/2024, 9:38 PM
Give those Dinos Hell Cap.

