Giancarlo Esposito's Real CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Revealed As THUNDERBOLTS* Wows Fans

Marvel Studios kicked off its Hall H panel with Captain America: Brave New World. The first teaser trailer was only released a couple of weeks ago, so we're sure you won't be shocked to learn that nothing new has been released online.

However, there are a lot of scoopers with egg on their face this evening after it was confirmed Giancarlo Esposito is playing the "King of the Serpent Society," Sidewinder. So much for G.W. Bridge, eh?

A clip also debuted featuring President Ross transforming into the Red Hulk in front of the White House. Before that, the Commander in Chief talked about the discovery of Tiamut in the Indian Ocean. As expected, several countries rushed to see what they could mine from the cosmic being and Ross then presents the people he's talking to with Adamantium!

Yes, the indestructible metal which coats Wolverine's skeleton is in the MCU and it originates from the remains of that Celestial.

While David Harbour suited up as Red Guardian to promote Thunderbolts*, a trailer for the movie has not been released online. The sneak peek which premiered in Hall H has been compared to Captain America: The Winter Soldier; it also boasted the tagline, "Careful Who You Assemble."

In terms of what it included, it was primarily action shots. However, as Total Film describes it, "Yelena visits Red Guardian's apartment and tells him that her only reason to live is to kill others. They then encounter the other Thunderbolts (Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster), only to discover that they've all been assigned to the same dangerous mission – and they want to know why."

It's also been confirmed that Lewis Pullman is playing "Bob," all but confirming he's the MCU's Sentry!

Finally, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that actors from both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. As for Thunderbolts*, that follows on May 2, 2025.