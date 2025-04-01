DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Tonight's New Episode

The seventh episode of Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ later tonight, and if you want a preview of what to expect without any major spoilers, we've got you covered...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 01, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

A new episode of Daredevil: Born Again is set to stream on Disney+ later tonight, and if you'd like some idea of what to expect without any big reveals, you'll find a spoiler-free preview below.

We won't be sharing any major details about this week's episode, but there will be full spoilers for last Tuesday's double-bill, "With Interest" and "Excessive Force."

Episode 5 took a little break from the main storylines to focus on Matt Murdock foiling a bank robbery and making a new friend in Kamala Khan's father, Yusuf, but episode 6 got us back on track for an eventful instalment that saw Murdock finally don his Daredevil costume again to track down the serial killer known as Muse, who had kidnapped Hector Ayala's niece, Angela del Toro.

As the Man Without Fear and Muse engaged in a savage battle, Mayor Wilson Fisk let out some frustration by taunting and brutally beating Vanessa's lover, Adam, who he has been keeping locked in a cell for who knows how long.

In tonight's episode, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) join the fray to offer Matt some help...

Sorry, couldn't resist!

Episode 7 actually sees Muse regroup and plan his next attack after narrowly escaping from Daredevil. We learn quite a bit more about the twisted murderer/graffiti artist, as Heather Glenn's associations with certain individuals put her in great danger. Meanwhile, Fisk finds it increasingly difficult to step away from his former dealings as New York's Kingpin of Crime.

We won't say any more, but be sure to drop back later tonight after the episode airs for our full spoiler coverage.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL Season 1 Showrunner Says Financial [Issues] Limited Portrayal Of The Hero's Powers
RolandD
RolandD - 4/1/2025, 1:38 PM
I think I’ll just watch it tonight to see what happens.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/1/2025, 1:52 PM
@RolandD - he didn't give away much of anything but smart man
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2025, 1:40 PM
He better punch a mother[frick]er in the face tonight or I ain't even watching!
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 4/1/2025, 1:45 PM
@ObserverIO - Who? Matt or Fisk? Because Matt's been doing that and Fisk did it last ep
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2025, 2:33 PM
@HOTSHOT - I've definitely seen them talk a mother[frick]er in the face. A lot.

But I likes it when he wuz jumping in the air and landed on that guys legs.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/1/2025, 1:49 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2025, 1:53 PM
Glad that we’ll finally get to learn more about Muse because I have been waiting for that and was a bit worried that him escaping last episode meant we wouldn’t see him again until S2 but I’m glad that we are..

Hunter Doohan can play creepy well as seen in Wednesday so hopefully he gets the material & direction to do that here aswell.

?si=UM6S2hrZhRggQ2St

Also I know some didn’t like Ep 5 but I liked that while it was a “bottle” episode , it still tied into ongoing narrative threads such as the gang war while also further pushing Matt to the edge of suiting back up as DD in ep 6.

