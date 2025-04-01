DOCTOR WHO Star Hits Back At "Doctor Woke" Claims: "[It] Means Inclusive, Progressive And That You Care"

In the upcoming second season of Doctor Who, Andor star Varada Sethu returns to the series as the Doctor's new companion, Belinda Chandra.

Sethu recently caught up with Radio Times (via SFFGazette.com) and shared her thoughts on fans saying the long-running sci-fi series has gone "woke" with its inclusive casting (which has been at the forefront since Russell T. Davies returned to the show).

"Woke just means inclusive, progressive and that you care about people," she said. "And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing."

The fact Sethu, who is British-Indian, is being paired with lead star Ncuti Gatwa means Doctor Who season 2 will be the first time two people of color have piloted the TARDIS together since the series' creation. "Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the Tardis. We’re going to piss off so many people,'" she recalled.

"We really are equals in the way that we interact with each other," Sethu added. "Russell [T Davies] wanted someone who can push back and not be in awe of this all-powerful being."

It's unclear what the future holds in store for Doctor Who. Davies' storylines have been very topical and, for many fans, that's been a turn-off.

While sci-fi has frequently tackled real-life events, it was perhaps a little too on the nose in season 1. Then, there are those who simply won't watch because the show has a diverse cast (a small but unfortunately vocal minority).

Doctor Who ratings haven't been good, and Disney+ is thought to be regretting its investment in the show. If they pull out, then it will be on the BBC to fund it; that means a considerably lower budget and likely a new cast and creative team.

Season 3 has not been greenlit, and it's thought Gatwa has shot a regeneration scene in case the plug is pulled in the weeks ahead.

In Doctor Who season 2, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.

The series stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Russell T Davies serves as Doctor Who's showrunner, executive producer and writer. Additional executive producers are Joel Collins, Phil Collinson, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter. Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who season 2 premieres on Saturday, April 12 (12am PT/3am ET) on Disney+, where available, and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-part season will premiere weekly.