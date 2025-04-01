John Boyega Slams Racist STAR WARS Fans: "Once We Touch Their Heroes, [It's] 'Pandering'"

John Boyega Slams Racist STAR WARS Fans: &quot;Once We Touch Their Heroes, [It's] 'Pandering'&quot;

John Boyega tears into racist Star Wars fans, calling the franchise "the most whitest, elite space" and comments on the perception that casting a Black actor as anything more than a friend is "pandering."

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

John Boyega put himself on the map with a star-making performance in Attack the Block. When he later travelled into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, we had high hopes for his Stormtrooper-turned-Jedi and expected big things from the talented rising star.

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm dropped the ball on Finn, and his story arc disappointed Boyega and Star Wars fans in equal measure. The Last Jedi separated him from Daisy Ridley's Rey and completely ditched the idea of a Stormtrooper potentially being attuned to the Force.

The Rise of Skywalker revisited that subplot at a surface level but was so crammed full of story and apparent damage control that it never fully committed to it. 

The British actor hasn't shied away from sharing his disappointment with his character arc or the Star Wars franchise as a whole. Talking in the Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood documentary, Boyega once again called out prejudiced fans and the way they treated Black heroes and villains. 

"Lemme tell ya, Star Wars always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space," the actor said (via SFFGazette.com). "It's a franchise that's so white that a Black person existing in [it] was something."

"You can always tell it's something when some Star Wars fans try to say, 'Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!'" he continued. "It's like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It's like, they just scattered that in there, bro!"

"They're okay with us playing the best friend, but once we touch their heroes, once we lead, once we trailblaze, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's just a bit too much! They're pandering!'" he said, referencing the now-expected backlash when a franchise like Star Wars casts a Black actor in a lead role.

That was seen as recently as last year when Amandla Stenberg was tapped to play twins Osha and Mae in The Acolyte. Before that, Ewan McGregor had to very publicly hit back at those attacking his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star, Moses Ingram. 

Addressing Finn's character arc in a 2020 interview, Boyega said, "What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good." 

He argued that the trilogy gave "all the nuance" to Ridley and Adam Driver and added, "You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f*ck all."

While Ridley is expected to reprise her role as Rey for a new Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, there's been nothing to suggest we'll also see Boyega return as Finn (he likely doesn't want to either). We may get to find out whether he decided to tell her about being Force-sensitive, though.

Let us know your thoughts on Boyega's remarks in the usual place. 

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 10:22 AM
Go F&%$ yourself JB.
LiteralSense
LiteralSense - 4/1/2025, 10:32 AM
@JacobsLadder - Why? What did he say that wasn’t facts?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 10:33 AM
@LiteralSense - he's a racist pig
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/1/2025, 10:56 AM
@LiteralSense - Not so much WHAT he said, HOW he said it. He is creating racism in a space that doesnt exist. Aside from the trolls, who cares if he is black? But alas, trolls win again. Also, he speaks as if black population is an equal percentage when its not. Black population is what like 13% of the US? So, really in a movie with 100 people, if 13 are black there is 100% representation... My point, why the [frick] does it matter what color you are if you can act the part (as long as its original part and not like making Peter Parker black when he was drawn and created as a white kid).
Truthteller
Truthteller - 4/1/2025, 10:57 AM
@JacobsLadder - Truth hurts doesn't it you Bigot. You were probably the first one in tears when you saw him with the light saber and the force awakens trailer.
Truthteller
Truthteller - 4/1/2025, 11:02 AM
@JacobsLadder - I remember when the movie came out and the racist letters and a death threats that he had.. the same with the acolyte the same with Obi-Wan Kenobi they received death threats, just for existing and being black. The racist pig is you looking in the mirror?
Ikusa
Ikusa - 4/1/2025, 11:13 AM
@Truthteller - And you idiots still wonder why you lost the U.S election. I'd bet real money that you're selective in what you consider racism and probably are just a much of a bigot behind closed doors.🙄
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/1/2025, 11:31 AM
@Truthteller - The narrative now is that acknowledging the existence of racism is, itself, racist, and that we're living in a post-race society since Obama was elected. Which is, of course, absolutely absurd, even before you consider that the current president rose to political prominence by promulgating racist conspiracy theories surrounding Obama's legitimacy.

Of course, the "[frick] your feelings" crowd have just turned out to be the world's biggest snowflakes, and acknowledging that racism exists hurts their feelings, so they just say "I know you are but what am I" and move on.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/1/2025, 11:31 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - He's creating racism because he's telling his truth of his experience? GTFOH. When he first appeared as a black storm trooper in that Force Awakens trailer the trolls went krayze with all their racist remarks! Let's try to not pretend by saying "who cares" when it VERY MUCH is prevelant. Especially Star Wars fandom and then BLAME THE VICTIM when he's addressing the experience and calling HIM racist! Thats called GASLIGHTING!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 10:23 AM
Sounds like copium. JJ made him a janitor and Johnson just put him in a casino and he's blaming the Fandom.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/1/2025, 10:29 AM
@McMurdo - He truly belongs among the clouds. Tho now we have the original trilogy, prequel, and hangover trilogies. It was consistently in consistently in general for me long before considering his comments.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/1/2025, 11:33 AM
@McMurdo - Two things can be true. Just because Abrams and Johnson dropped the ball on Finn doesn't mean there wasn't also a racist component to complaints about his character.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/1/2025, 10:24 AM

User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/1/2025, 10:57 AM
@Wahhvacado - hahahah greatest GIF of the day.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/1/2025, 10:24 AM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/1/2025, 10:28 AM
@JurassicClunge - he is right though, the moment you start making POC the hero hissy fits are thrown 👀😮‍💨
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/1/2025, 11:30 AM
@JurassicClunge - But perfectly fine with white washing

User Comment Image

Waiting for the usual commenters to reply back 😁
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/1/2025, 10:25 AM
There are plenty of black actors who would be far more appreciative than he is if they had played his role in those 3 films.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/1/2025, 10:30 AM
@IAmAHoot - that's not the right mindset to have. So he should be grateful to be in the presence of these other actors right? Like the Ukranian President is when he's at the white house ? Something like that ?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/1/2025, 10:37 AM
@Vigor - Some people don't see the issue the way he has. The problem wasn't race. Not saying on the whole of Star Wars he doesn't have valid points.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/1/2025, 10:40 AM
@IAmAHoot - he's bringing up two points. Finn's weak character arc, and also people labeling things pandering when it involves someone not white

He has a point on both issues.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/1/2025, 10:40 AM
@Vigor - Clearly Zelensky should have dressed like Kid Rock to be respectful
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/1/2025, 10:42 AM
@Vigor - Fair enough. Still doesn't change my point how pleased plenty of people would have been.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/1/2025, 10:47 AM
@Wahhvacado - maybe they wanted him in all black with a black MAGA CAP
Truthteller
Truthteller - 4/1/2025, 10:58 AM
@IAmAHoot - translation- you blacks should be grateful to breathe my air .. you probably still have the confederate flag hung up somewhere
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/1/2025, 11:00 AM
@Truthteller - Okay wierdo. Plenty of people are happy to be in 3 Star Wars movies, regardless of Rian Johnson taking things in an odd direction.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 4/1/2025, 11:14 AM
@Truthteller - How many fakes accounts is this now for you?
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 4/1/2025, 11:33 AM
@Vigor - Whilst I know there are people out there that are racist, from my perspective the majority of people didn't seem to care that he was black... He was a Stormtrooper with a conscience, he left and had the potential for a brilliant redemption style story arc, whether he ended up as a Jedi or not.

I don't see that it was the fan's fault that the writers dropped the ball and nerfed his character so badly.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2025, 10:25 AM
I didn't care about his skin color, I cared about this sequel trilogy doing more harm than good. What a shitshow
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2025, 10:38 AM
Since it's April Fools Day, I must share Drew Carey! Stupid YouTube doesn't have any of the "what's wrong with this episode" episodes. Here's a clip! Buy the boxset in May!
AnEye
AnEye - 4/1/2025, 10:28 AM
Oh shit. Here we go.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/1/2025, 10:28 AM
Go to Bollywood or Asian cinema...see how you fare then
Truthteller
Truthteller - 4/1/2025, 11:00 AM
@AllsNotGood - translation: So what if we're racist it's more racist over there so deal with it
Ikusa
Ikusa - 4/1/2025, 11:19 AM
@Truthteller - Now you're learning. Deal with it.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/1/2025, 10:28 AM
It was globally a "woke trilogy". You can call it woke or you can just admit that it's keeping it up with the times. I didn't see anything that was over the top in that regards, we're not in 1977 anymore, that's all.

Episode 8 and 9 were just bad movies, that's fine.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/1/2025, 10:28 AM
Boyega has the energy of a black person who experienced their first bout of racism at the age of an adult. My first real experience with it was 10th grade. Some clown called me the N word so I slapped him. Then we both got suspended. I quickly learned from then on to allow the racists to be who they are, and move in silence.

Black folks, well the ones seeking success and prosperity, navigate this world carefully. Being loud about the real state of America gets you labeled as difficult or "always seeing color". That said i give props to Boyega for speaking up about this regardless of what it may do to his career. He's absolutely right about pandering and woke. Everytime someone says that, I just know they're a not-well-traveled person who is woefully ignorant to social issues in America and watch youtube/TikTok videos nonstop... following someone else's words instead of being an empathetic independent thinker
dracula
dracula - 4/1/2025, 10:29 AM
So guess he forgot the complaints about Finn getting nothing to do

Episode 8 repeating his arc from episode 7

Him just yelling rey in episode 9 and a story that should have been his being given to a new character
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/1/2025, 10:35 AM
@dracula - i think he brought that up to. he was publicly disappointed about how wrong they did his development in the last two. he is talking about the toxic racists asshats who from the first sneak peak and saw the black storm trooper went apeshit and never let go. they couldn't handle a black storm trooper. characters who we never see their faces, to know for fact they are never black or brown or female either.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/1/2025, 10:38 AM
@supermanrex - I remember that moment clear as day. They thought that there COULD NOT BE A POSSIBILITY it could ever be a black Storm Trooper under the helmet. Very telling at the time on what people thought Storm Troopers should look like.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/1/2025, 10:45 AM
@krayzeman - and they were doubly ignorant too. not only did alot of them not know lore that storm troopers were conscripted and not clones, but that they also falsely thought the clones were white. they are based ofcourse of of temura morrison who is not white. it was one of the biggest face palm moments in nerdom of all time.
