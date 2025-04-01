Did Hailee Steinfeld Confirm Her Return As Kate Bishop For New AVENGERS Movies?

Hailee Steinfeld made her MCU debut in the Disney+ Hawkeye series as Kate Bishop, before returning for a brief appearance in The Marvels' post-credits scene with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

The Captain Marvel sequel's stinger paved the way for a Young Avengers project (now believed to be a Champions series), but rumor has it that at least some of the heroes that will make up the team will show up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

While signing autographs at the Mexican premiere of Sinners, Steinfeld was asked if we'll see Kate Bishop in Avengers, and appeared to give a nod in response.

To be honest, we're not sure we're buying this, as Steinfeld could simply be responding to someone else in the crowd that we can't hear on this audio. Though Bishop probably will appear (more likely Secret Wars than Doomsday), we don't see her confirming it to some random guy yelling at her on a red carpet!

Bishop, along with Khan, Cassie Lang, and Billy & Tommy Maximoff, was featured in the recent MCU concept art leak (though The Russo Brothers have denied that this artwork had anything to do with the Avengers movies).

In related news, MTTSH is claiming to have confirmed that Halle Berry has closed her deal to return as Storm in Doomsday.

Hailee Steinfeld seemingly confirms that she will return as Kate Bishop in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’pic.twitter.com/K3domKItIF — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) April 1, 2025

Halle Berry's Storm will return in 'AVENGERS DOOMSDAY' pic.twitter.com/yCXRlddEGL — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 1, 2025

You can check out the full (though we have been told to expect some more names) Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America