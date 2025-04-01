Did Hailee Steinfeld Confirm Her Return As Kate Bishop For New AVENGERS Movies?

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld appears to have confirmed that she will be back as Kate Bishop for either one or both of the upcoming Avengers movies...

Apr 01, 2025
Hailee Steinfeld made her MCU debut in the Disney+ Hawkeye series as Kate Bishop, before returning for a brief appearance in The Marvels' post-credits scene with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

The Captain Marvel sequel's stinger paved the way for a Young Avengers project (now believed to be a Champions series), but rumor has it that at least some of the heroes that will make up the team will show up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

While signing autographs at the Mexican premiere of Sinners, Steinfeld was asked if we'll see Kate Bishop in Avengers, and appeared to give a nod in response.

To be honest, we're not sure we're buying this, as Steinfeld could simply be responding to someone else in the crowd that we can't hear on this audio. Though Bishop probably will appear (more likely Secret Wars than Doomsday), we don't see her confirming it to some random guy yelling at her on a red carpet!

Bishop, along with Khan, Cassie Lang, and Billy & Tommy Maximoff, was featured in the recent MCU concept art leak (though The Russo Brothers have denied that this artwork had anything to do with the Avengers movies).

In related news, MTTSH is claiming to have confirmed that Halle Berry has closed her deal to return as Storm in Doomsday.

You can check out the full (though we have been told to expect some more names) Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2025, 5:09 PM

I like her character. Bring her on.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/1/2025, 5:22 PM
@DocSpock - ugh, I found her extremely girlbossy and irritating in Hawkeye.

Kamala Khan is better (even if the marvels sucked big time, obv).
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/1/2025, 5:31 PM
@Fogs -

I liked her character, and I liked the Hawkeye show. I did not like Kamala and despised the Marvels.

Opinions differ. Get to the bar and have a tequila fanny banger on me. Cheers!!
Fogs
Fogs - 4/1/2025, 5:34 PM
@DocSpock - cheers!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/1/2025, 5:13 PM
She'll be so old by the time shes back she will need to be recasted for the younger avengers.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/1/2025, 5:21 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I mean. They all will be. Which is why they're calling them the champions instead
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/1/2025, 5:17 PM
Damn good actress, it's a shame her character hasn't been given more to do yet.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 5:22 PM
She took down Kingpin. She's more powerful than Captain Falcon.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 4/1/2025, 5:24 PM
OT: SPIDERMAN 4 title revealed:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day!
Gambito
Gambito - 4/1/2025, 5:34 PM
Hey man nobody actually saw the video his saying it to whoever’s behind
1stDalek
1stDalek - 4/1/2025, 5:38 PM
the funniest defense for this would be that she doesn't speak Spanish so she was just nodding along without understanding shit.

