SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Star Tom Holland Says The Movie Is A "Fresh Start" For MCU's Peter Parker

At CinemaCon yesterday evening, Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man 4 is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The name feels fitting for the movie, and it's already generated plenty of speculation among fans.

Tom Holland wasn't in Las Vegas for the studio's presentation as he's currently shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. However, the actor did appear via video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you," he started. "I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

A fresh start for the web-slinger makes sense, particularly as the world no longer remembers Peter Parker. With no friends or family to call his own, the wall-crawler has almost certainly started a new life, something we caught a glimpse of before that amazing final swing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You may recall that it was last October when we first told you about Spider-Man: Brand New Home possibly being the movie's title. At the time, it was also said that Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, and Robert Downey Jr. were among those eyed to appear.

We also got a vague plot synopsis that now holds a little more weight following yesterday's news:

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning Peter might have stepped back from being a superhero in Doctor Doom's newly created Battleworld. However, a new New York is likely to result in familiar and sinister new threats emerging.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was also on stage and told those in attendance that he's currently "working on a new costume and art." Hopefully, that doesn't veer off too far from what we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home as the threequel's final suit was damn near perfect.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.