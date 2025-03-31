SPIDER-MAN 4 Title Revealed; Starts Shooting This Summer & Promises A BRAND NEW DAY For Peter Parker!

SPIDER-MAN 4 Title Revealed; Starts Shooting This Summer & Promises A BRAND NEW DAY For Peter Parker!

As Sony Pictures wraps up their CinemaCon presentation, they've revealed the official title for Tom Holland's next big screen adventure as your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and its start date!

News
By RohanPatel - Mar 31, 2025 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

It's a Brand New Day!

To wrap up their CinemaCon presentation tonight, Sony Pictures brought out director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Just Mercy; Short Term 12) to share a small, but important, update about his next major motion picture: Spider-Man 4.

Cretton - aided by a video message from star Tom Holland - then announced the official title for the next installment in the blockbuster Spider-Man franchise: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

No plot details were revealed, but the director did share that the team is very deep into pre-production, and are scheduled to start filming this summer. Cretton tells the CinemaCon audience, “Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before.

Brand New Day, of course, references the 2008 comics storyline that saw Peter Parker's life reset, his secret identity restored, and his marriage to Mary Jane erased from history. Outside of the marriage, this is pretty much exactly where Holland's Parker finds himself after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so the title is quite fitting, but we'll have to wait and see where it goes from here. 

In addition to Holland, the currently confirmed cast includes Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home; Dune: Part Two; Challengers) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things; The Whale; Dear Zoe). 

Cretton will be in the director's chair, with a screenplay from No Way Home scribes Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing alongside Sony Pictures. 

As for the villain, the rumor mill has been pointing toward a possible female adversary for Holland's Peter Parker this time around, possibly even a version of the Chameleon, although that's all speculation for now. 

With Brand New Day taking place inbetween Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), there's been ample buzz suggesting the film take place at the same time as Doomsday, with some saying it will start as a street-level adventure before transitioning into a more multiverse-centric story, while others claim it may take place on Battleworld.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and will presumably be tackling Brand New Day next. He wasn't part of the Doomsday cast reveal last week, but it's somewhat expected he'll reprise his role in one, if not both of the Avengers sequels, although with both films shooting simultaneously, we may not see him reunite with Earth's Mightiest Heroes - or his Spider-Man brothers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield - until Secret Wars

Also, this wasn't the only major Spidey news we got tonight, as the studio revealed a first look at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse tonight, and announced the film's new release date. Read more HERE!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026!

SPIDER-MAN 4, CLAYFACE, SUPERGIRL And More Placeholder Posters Spotted At CinemaCon
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4, CLAYFACE, SUPERGIRL And More Placeholder Posters Spotted At CinemaCon
THE ODYSSEY Set Photos Reveal SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland In-Costume As Telemachus(?)
Recommended For You:

THE ODYSSEY Set Photos Reveal SPIDER-MAN Star Tom Holland In-Costume As Telemachus(?)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Repian
Repian - 3/31/2025, 11:46 PM
Based on the title, can we get any clues? Sadie Sink as Jackpot? Menace? Harry?
User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/1/2025, 12:04 AM
@Repian - I could also see Silvija Sablinova (Silver Sable) replacing Ana Kravinoff.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/1/2025, 12:16 AM
@Repian - its based on a Sting song
?si=U30zK6FuoAUDLp72
Repian
Repian - 4/1/2025, 12:19 AM
@Repian - Furthermore, it's possible that the Norman Osborn of Earth-616 is dead, and Harry is trying to escape the infamous surname. So Norman's only son adopted his mother's maiden surname: Lyman.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 12:20 AM
@Repian - honestly Jackpot could make sense if it's a multiverse film.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/1/2025, 12:52 AM
@Repian - what could his new suit would look like? we all know mcu by now they won't stick to the same suit. they will spice things up and i would like to see some new rendition of the classic suit. probably a mix of the end of no way home with advance suit please.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/31/2025, 11:48 PM
The name is atrocious, so this had better be a lame April Fool’s Day gag.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/1/2025, 12:11 AM
@Lisa89 - I’m thinking you’re right about the April fools thing
Huskers
Huskers - 3/31/2025, 11:48 PM
Ugh! Why did they have to use that title?!?! Taken from possibly the worst Spidey story ever!!!!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/31/2025, 11:51 PM
Love the font.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/31/2025, 11:53 PM
TWHIP!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/31/2025, 11:53 PM
Not thrilled at this but we’ll see what they come up with
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/31/2025, 11:55 PM
First Brace New World and now this?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/1/2025, 12:12 AM
@TheFinestSmack - now that I think about it…between Brave New World, Born Again, and Brand New Day, it sounds like Marvel’s heroes are all making their new year resolutions.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/31/2025, 11:56 PM
I really like the logo.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 3/31/2025, 11:57 PM
Excellent colors and font. Love that the "brand new day" font pays homage to the previous trilogy.
Other than that, the comic storyline was pretty grounded so really hope those rumored multiversal elements were blown out of proportion
MrDandy
MrDandy - 4/1/2025, 12:10 AM
I’m sure the title is more a reference to Peter getting a restart and nothing to do with the actual plot (similar to Born Again). Especially given the LAST movie should have been called Brand New Day. Still bold of them to name their movie after one of the most hated stories in Spider-Man cannon.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/1/2025, 12:21 AM
Brand new day as in the multiverse never happened?
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/1/2025, 12:34 AM
Brand New CGI
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/1/2025, 12:44 AM
Sounds good to me.

Now include these two as his new friends and partners and we're good to go.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/1/2025, 12:49 AM
OT Breaking News:

Kathleen Kennedy Steps Down from Lucasfilm Amid Creative Struggles

In a surprising turn of events, Kathleen Kennedy, the long-standing president of Lucasfilm, has announced her decision to step down from her role, effective immediately. Sources close to the studio suggest that Kennedy, who has helmed the company since 2012, felt increasingly overwhelmed by the demands of steering the Star Wars franchise and other Lucasfilm properties, admitting that her creative vision may not have been as robust as she once believed.


Kennedy’s tenure at Lucasfilm has been a polarizing chapter in the company’s history. Initially celebrated for her extensive producing credits—including iconic films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park—her leadership of Lucasfilm drew both praise and criticism. Under her watch, the studio delivered a new trilogy of Star Wars films, several standalone movies, and a slate of successful Disney+ series like The Mandalorian. However, her approach to the franchise also sparked backlash from some fans who felt the storytelling lacked cohesion and failed to honor the spirit of George Lucas’s original vision.


An insider at Lucasfilm, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that Kennedy’s decision came after months of introspection. “She’s a proud person, and it’s been tough for her to admit she might have been in over her head,” the source said. “Kathleen genuinely thought she could bring a fresh perspective to Star Wars, but the pressure of managing such a beloved universe, combined with the relentless scrutiny, took its toll. She’s embarrassed, and stepping down feels like the only way to move forward.”
Kennedy herself released a brief statement earlier today: “It has been an honor to lead Lucasfilm and work with so many talented people over the past decade. However, I’ve come to realize that it’s time for me to step aside and let new voices guide this incredible legacy into the future. I’m grateful for the opportunity and wish the team nothing but success.”


Disney, Lucasfilm’s parent company, has yet to name a successor, though speculation is already swirling about potential candidates. Some industry analysts point to Dave Filoni, a key creative force behind The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, as a natural fit, given his deep understanding of Star Wars lore and his collaborative history with Kennedy. Others suggest that Disney might look outside the current Lucasfilm stable for a fresh perspective.


Fan reactions have been predictably mixed. On social media, some celebrated the news, with one user posting, “Kathleen Kennedy’s exit is long overdue—time to get Star Wars back on track!” Others expressed gratitude for her contributions, noting the expansion of the franchise into new mediums during her tenure.
Kennedy’s departure marks the end of an era for Lucasfilm, one defined by ambitious risks, divisive outcomes, and an undeniable impact on modern pop culture. As the studio prepares to chart its next course, all eyes will be on Disney to see how it navigates the galaxy far, far away without her at the helm.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 4/1/2025, 12:52 AM
GET READY FOR ALLLL THE APRILS FOOLS SHIZ

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder