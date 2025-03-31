SPIDER-MAN 4 Title Revealed; Starts Shooting This Summer & Promises A BRAND NEW DAY For Peter Parker!

It's a Brand New Day!

To wrap up their CinemaCon presentation tonight, Sony Pictures brought out director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Just Mercy; Short Term 12) to share a small, but important, update about his next major motion picture: Spider-Man 4.

Cretton - aided by a video message from star Tom Holland - then announced the official title for the next installment in the blockbuster Spider-Man franchise: Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

No plot details were revealed, but the director did share that the team is very deep into pre-production, and are scheduled to start filming this summer. Cretton tells the CinemaCon audience, “Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before.”

Brand New Day, of course, references the 2008 comics storyline that saw Peter Parker's life reset, his secret identity restored, and his marriage to Mary Jane erased from history. Outside of the marriage, this is pretty much exactly where Holland's Parker finds himself after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so the title is quite fitting, but we'll have to wait and see where it goes from here.

In addition to Holland, the currently confirmed cast includes Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home; Dune: Part Two; Challengers) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things; The Whale; Dear Zoe).

Cretton will be in the director's chair, with a screenplay from No Way Home scribes Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing alongside Sony Pictures.

As for the villain, the rumor mill has been pointing toward a possible female adversary for Holland's Peter Parker this time around, possibly even a version of the Chameleon, although that's all speculation for now.

With Brand New Day taking place inbetween Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), there's been ample buzz suggesting the film take place at the same time as Doomsday, with some saying it will start as a street-level adventure before transitioning into a more multiverse-centric story, while others claim it may take place on Battleworld.

Holland is currently filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and will presumably be tackling Brand New Day next. He wasn't part of the Doomsday cast reveal last week, but it's somewhat expected he'll reprise his role in one, if not both of the Avengers sequels, although with both films shooting simultaneously, we may not see him reunite with Earth's Mightiest Heroes - or his Spider-Man brothers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield - until Secret Wars.

Also, this wasn't the only major Spidey news we got tonight, as the studio revealed a first look at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse tonight, and announced the film's new release date. Read more HERE !

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026!