Marvel Rumored To Have Removed All References To Sabra Being Israeli From CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Despite reports indicating that Sabra would retain her Israeli heritage in Captain America: Brave New World, we're now hearing that the character's origin has been changed...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 05, 2024 07:10 PM EST

Marvel Studios' decision to introduce Israeli superhero Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World was met with a fair amount of backlash when Shira Hass' casting was first announced, and the controversy was reignited after the release of the first trailer back in July.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent.

Marvel later revealed that this part of her origin will be altered, and the character will be reimagined as a former Black Widow. The Wrap followed up by claiming that Sabra (this name will likely be dropped) will speak "with an Israeli accent, and is an Israeli former Black Widow who now serves as a high-ranking U.S. government official in President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) administration."

Deborah Camiel, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Media & Entertainment Institute, responded: “We’re pleased to learn that Sabra will be retaining her Israeli identity in ‘Captain America, Brave New World,’ and is still being portrayed by the wonderful Israeli actress Shira Haas. Marvel Studios should be commended for not capitulating to the anti-Israel forces who wanted this character’s identity quashed, along with her backstory. We welcome the portrayal of a strong Jewish and Israeli woman on screen, and look forward to seeing how this character is developed in the film.”

This always seemed to be one of those situations where, no matter what the studio does with this character, somebody was going to take issue, but we're now hearing that Marvel may have decided to play it as safe as possible.

According to Daniel Richtman, all connections to Sabra being from Israel have been removed from the film. Apparently, the movie was going to feature a scene with Ruth telling Sam that she is a Mutant, but she will now be a powerless former Black Widow. 

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

campblood
campblood - 10/5/2024, 7:31 PM
What is going on with Israel these days, I don’t watch or read the news
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/5/2024, 7:34 PM
@campblood - User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/5/2024, 7:40 PM
@campblood - If you're actually posting the truth; I envy you. 🫤
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/5/2024, 7:52 PM
@campblood - I don't know. Some kind of [frick] around and find out situation or something
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/5/2024, 7:33 PM
money
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/5/2024, 7:36 PM
[frick]ing crock of shit. Weak ass Disney censoring. The character is Israeli. What a [frick]ing joke. But I’m sure they’d have a Ham@s character if they could.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/5/2024, 7:39 PM
CAPTAIN AMERICA: COWARDLY NEW WORLD 🤨
Forthas
Forthas - 10/5/2024, 7:43 PM
How about we remove politics from COMIC BOOK movies. It would make the world a happier place.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/5/2024, 7:54 PM
@Forthas - It's 2024. Everything is political. Even Ketchup vs. Mustard.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/5/2024, 7:46 PM

If this is true:

Then Disney proves what a bunch of gutless sickening PU$$Y cowards they are.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/5/2024, 7:54 PM
Out of nowhere, my first thought when I read that headline was Chris Pine from Smokin' Aces.
"Is that who you was here for, Is-rael?"

User Comment Image

