New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Image Released As Anthony Mackie Returns To Set For More Reshoots

Following the release of a brand-new trailer, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has taken to Instagram to share a new still from the movie to celebrate Veterans Day.

The image gives us another look at Mackie as Sam Wilson in his new costume. "Happy Veterans Day America. To all of our men and women in uniform, thank you for your service and sacrifice," the actor captioned his post.

In related news, it seems the recent rumor that the fourth Cap adventure was set to undergo more reshoots was accurate, as Mackie has been spotted shooting new scenes for the movie in LA. There's a good chance that these are just a few minor pick-ups, but there's speculation that additional photography was scheduled after some recent test-screenings.

According to reports, the responses from those that attended were largely mixed-negative, with the movie described as “inessential” and “flat.”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.