New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Image Released As Anthony Mackie Returns To Set For More Reshoots

It looks like more reshoots are taking place for Captain America: Brave New World after all, as star Anthony Mackie has been spotted on set...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 12, 2024 09:11 AM EST

Following the release of a brand-new trailer, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has taken to Instagram to share a new still from the movie to celebrate Veterans Day.

The image gives us another look at Mackie as Sam Wilson in his new costume. "Happy Veterans Day America. To all of our men and women in uniform, thank you for your service and sacrifice," the actor captioned his post.

In related news, it seems the recent rumor that the fourth Cap adventure was set to undergo more reshoots was accurate, as Mackie has been spotted shooting new scenes for the movie in LA. There's a good chance that these are just a few minor pick-ups, but there's speculation that additional photography was scheduled after some recent test-screenings.

According to reports, the responses from those that attended were largely mixed-negative, with the movie described as “inessential” and “flat.”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Spoken
Spoken - 11/12/2024, 9:42 AM
Captain America: Brave New Reshoots
Spoken
Spoken - 11/12/2024, 9:43 AM
On a side note, this movie is looking more and more disappointing. Especially since Red Hulk is going to be nerfed to shit due to plot armor.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/12/2024, 10:39 AM
@Spoken - how do we know he's being nerfed what did I miss?
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 11/12/2024, 10:40 AM
@McMurdo - This pic says it all!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/12/2024, 9:46 AM
Haha this is starting to become a meme
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/12/2024, 9:47 AM
They really had no faith in this movie initially did they? if only they paid this much attention to Quantumania and Eternals.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/12/2024, 10:22 AM
@Conquistador - was Eternals really as bad to you as you remember it?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/12/2024, 10:32 AM
@Vigor - No, i did appreciate it more than Quantumania, but their villian was terrbile, and the twist with Icarus was so predictable. it needed more depth to the story's wider cast and Kumail Nanjairi was also severly under utilised. But it had some flashes of brilliance.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/12/2024, 10:39 AM
@Vigor - yes
Luigi
Luigi - 11/12/2024, 9:51 AM
Is it concerning that they're doing reshoots when the movie is 3 months away?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/12/2024, 10:09 AM
@Luigi - it has been a Marvel staple.

It will be people shooting in different places and just edited to look like they are talking.

Or green screened men placeholders for whatever cameo they can think of to please the fanboys.

Hate it.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 11/12/2024, 10:39 AM
@Luigi - No, since Marvel does them all the time. However, is the expectation that this movie was going to be great to begin with?

At most, I'm hoping for fairly entertaining at this point, given how spotty this phase has been. Reshoots up to the week before the premiere, if it'll help.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 11/12/2024, 9:53 AM
February is too far away!
NickScryer
NickScryer - 11/12/2024, 10:19 AM
@WakandanQueen - the come in red now?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 11/12/2024, 9:53 AM
Vigor
Vigor - 11/12/2024, 10:21 AM
@SuperCat - the way his back foot lands looks... painful
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/12/2024, 10:04 AM
It’s coming out in February?!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/12/2024, 10:06 AM
Notice how the MCU then differs to the now?

Back then, the trailers have this level of subtlety. Now, they bring out most of the reveals in desperation of making people see the movie. I think the only secrets left out are the ones being added last minute and reshot.

Also, that quality over quantity BS of Iger is all for show. Look at all the projects lined up for next year.
NickScryer
NickScryer - 11/12/2024, 10:17 AM
Hopefully it's to add more political commentary about recent developments.
Because, you know, US president who survived an assassination and is a red monster facing a terrorist justice warrior may not be enough.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/12/2024, 10:17 AM
I liked that most recent trailer, but it’s really tough to be hyped for this one. These “reshoots” this late is likely a late movie or extra credits scene. This movie is going to have to earn a ton to make a profit.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/12/2024, 10:20 AM
Looking at this i've only just though, there's no way Sam could block that incoming fist...ok the shield can probably withstand the dent, but the force will surely wreck Sam's non enhanced human bones.

I wonder if he get's some of that serum....
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 11/12/2024, 10:23 AM
Let's go cap!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/12/2024, 10:35 AM

Force the jab on him. Without it, no matter the tech stuff, him fighting a hulk is just stupid.

Let's also hope they leave most of the F&WS angsty message mush far behind.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/12/2024, 10:37 AM
Add another $15 million to the pot.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 11/12/2024, 10:39 AM
This must be a version of the Red Hulk with human strength cause I'm pretty sure this punch (BY THE REAL RED HULK) would shatter every bone in the Falcon's body and this is not to mention the Red Hulk's body heat.

This movie is setting up to be a hot mess!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/12/2024, 10:40 AM
Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World is looking great. After the last EPIC Trailer 1 Billion Plus is Coming.


