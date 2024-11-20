F1 Driver Esteban Ocon Reveals Epic CAPTAIN AMERICA Helmet Ahead Of This Weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon has unveiled the incredible Captain America-themed helmet he'll wear for this weekend's highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix. You can take a closer look right here...

By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Formula 1 isn't a subject we typically cover here on ComicBookMovie.com (perhaps another sister site is needed?) but this was simply too cool not to share with you. 

Esteban Ocon, who currently races for Alpine, is a massive comic book fan and, ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, he's taken to social media to share a first look at a special Captain America-themed helmet he'll wear during the race. 

He's previously donned helmets inspired by Spider-Man and Deadpool, with the latter presented to him by Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds. The actor is one of many celebrities to have bought a stake in the team in a bid to transform them into championship contenders. 

Ocon, who is French, spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and revealed that his love of superheroes started when he was 11 and travelling across Europe with his father, taking part in major go-karting races with an eye to eventually reach Formula 1. 

His only DVDs were the original Spider-Man movies and X-Men Origins: Wolverine according to the driver. "That was it, really," he said. "The love started there. You are into the story so much, and you kind of dream about it. There is nothing else. It’s complete disconnection."

Having watched those Spider-Man movies 40 - 45 times, he's proud to know much of the dialogue by heart. And, if you're still doubting how much of a fan he is, Ocon adds, "With my family, when we go and see a movie, and they stand up at the end to leave, I’m like, 'No! There are two or three credit scenes!' They’re like, 'How do you know?' 'Because I already checked!'"

"You need to watch them how they came out," he later told the journalist. "I would start the way I have done, basically, so 'Spider-Man 1,' then you go through all the 'X-Men,' 'Fantastic Four,' then 'Iron Man.’'Then you get your way through there."

"Some people would contradict me and say you should watch it in the chronological order of the MCU, so ‘Captain America’ first. But I would prefer release order. If you watch it in that order, it will make sense."

Ocon is currently 14th in the Driver's Standings for the 2024 season but finished 2nd at the recent Brazil Grand Prix. Next year, he'll move to the Haas F1 Team alongside rookie Oliver Bearman. Max Verstappen is expected to be crowned World Champion for a fourth time this weekend.

Check out Ocon's amazing helmet in the social posts below. 

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 11/20/2024, 9:25 AM
Honestly, feel free to whine as much as you want about this being posted but that's an awesome helmet and this guy is a legit fanboy like the rest of us. Also, I'm a big F1 fan, so any excuse to cover it is fine with me. 🤪
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/20/2024, 9:29 AM
Would do better at the box office than CAP 4
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2024, 9:48 AM
@Batmangina - User Comment Image

sadly...

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2024, 9:48 AM
I dig it. BIG fan of the helmet and as a car enthusiast i dont mind an F1 article.

