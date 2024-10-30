CAPTAIN MARVEL Star Jude Law Reflects On MCU Role, FANTASTIC BEASTS Being "On Hold," And Teases SKELETON CREW

This December, Disney+ will finally release Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, another TV series set during the same post-Return of the Jedi period as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Jude Law being cast as the mysterious Jod Na Nawood, a character widely believed to be a Jedi, has increased interest in the show and getting to head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away isn't a responsibility the British actor took lightly.

"I don’t think I would have dived in willy-nilly," he recently told Variety (via SFFGazette.com) of his meeting to discuss the project with Spider-Man franchise filmmaker Jon Watts. "I wanted it to be right. I didn’t want to be the guy that dropped the ball on 'Star Wars.'"

"It all has to go through the ‘Star Wars’ filter," Law added. "Like, there are no buttons in ‘Star Wars’ — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don’t think you ever see the Velcro. There are certain shots they don’t allow you to do if you’re the director. You can’t pass through the glass of the spaceship; you have to stay on the outside or inside. I love that. You see the shot and go, 'Oh, I’m in “Star Wars.'"

As for what it's like to wield the Force, he responded with a laugh, "Who says I’ve got the Force?"

Law was also asked about Fantastic Beasts. He joined the franchise as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the second movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore, but following the third chapter's disappointing box office performance (not to mention a lack of interest from Harry Potter fans), it appears Warner Bros. has given up on the franchise.

"I know it’s certainly on hold," Law acknowledged. "My guess would be that, now that they’re doing ‘Harry Potter’ as a TV show, they’ll probably put their energy into that. I certainly haven’t heard that there’s anything on the horizon."

"I had a pretty clear sense of where it was going to go," he pointed out, reflecting on meeting with author J.K. Rowling which saw her explain that Dumbledore sees himself as a monster. "And that’s why he liked Newt, because Newt took care of monsters."

As for his MCU role as Yon-Rogg, a role he's since reprised in Marvel Animation's What If...?, Law believes Captain Marvel was the end of the road for the character despite demand from fans to see him return for a rematch with Carol Danvers.

"I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg. That, for me, was the height of Marvel. It was a really good experience. I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more. Also, those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber."

"You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though."

Law clearly has no issues with joining big franchises and, once he's done with Star Wars, it's going to be fun to see what he chooses to do next. James Gunn's DCU could surely do with someone as talented as him, right?

Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3.