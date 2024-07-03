10 DC Comics Justice League Members Who Rarely Get the Spotlight Despite Having Unique Powers

The Justice League is arguably one of the best superhero teams in history. DC itself has a large list of superheroes from various planets, backgrounds, and universes. Unfortunately, because of the many heroes who join the Justice League, it seems that many superhero names are forgotten or less noticed. Names like Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman, are the leading names of the Justice League members.

There are still many members of the Justice League who deserve to be given the chance to shine in the film. Here are some of them.

1. Booster Gold

While often depicted as an egotistical superhero from the future, Booster Gold is a member of the Justice League. He had his best time in the Generation Lost series, which was one of the best Justice League comics of the 2010s.

Booster Gold is known as a superhero from the 25th century. He uses future technology to make himself a superhero in the 21st century. However, because he is known for his arrogance, many members of the league do not like him. Many DC fans regret the lack of Booster Gold's appearance.

2. The Question

One of the best detectives of Justice League is The Question. He is one of the most popular characters in Justice League Ultimate 2004, but after that, he rarely appears. The question is the best fighter who uses his intelligence when facing problems.

3. The Phantom Stranger

The Phantom Stranger is arguably the most mysterious character in all of DC Comics. He is an immortal being who can travel through space and time at will.

He has the power of mystical arts which makes him a key member of the Justice League Dark. There is a lot that is unknown about his character, but he is a very powerful superhero.

4. Captain Atom

Captain Atom is one of the strongest members of the Justice League, but he is often forgotten in the scope of DC Comics. He has the power to harness nuclear energy. Captain Atom debuted in the comics in 1987 and he has appeared many times in animations made by DC. But until now he has never appeared in films.

5. Zatanna

Zatanna is one of the most powerful magic users in the DC universe. This character has only appeared in DC animation and has never had a live-action appearance. There is so much potential that Zatanna has and the narrative that DC can tell about one of these superheroes.

If Warner Bros. were to create a fantasy universe or refer to Justice League Dark, a name like Zatanna would be a must-have in Justice League Dark.

6. Doctor Fate

Much like Zatanna, Doctor Fate has limitless potential and could open up the mythology of the entire DC universe. Doctor Fate is confirmed to make his live-action debut in the Black Adam film.

7. Power Girls

Power Girls are Superman's cousins ​​from another reality and are widely introduced in super projects. However, this character has not been shown in live-action. Even though Power Girl has so many fans.

Fans were understandably disappointed by the gap in Superman mythology, but the introduction of Power Girl would have built on the lore of Krypton and brought in an inspiring female hero.

8. Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle has various versions in the comics. Regardless, no adaptation will be shown for Blue Beetle. Quoted from the Screenrant page, Warner Bros is doing a cinematic project from the Blue Beetle version, Jaime Reyes.

9. Doctor Light (Kimiyo Hoshi)

Dr. Kimiyo Hoshi is a member of the Justice League who has the power to create hard light constructs, create force fields, and fly. Doctor Light or Dr. Kimiyo Hoshi is a very dedicated scientist who first appeared in Crisis on Infinite Earth #4 in 1985.

Despite his unique abilities and interesting background, he is often sidelined. He has never even starred in his comic series, as he is only used as a supporting character.

10. Kong Kenan (Superman)

DC made Kong Kenan the “Super-man of China” in 2016 in New Superman #1. Kong Kenan became a member of the Justice League China after willingly undergoing an experiment that gave him Superman’s powers.

Kong Kenan has never been featured in any series. He only appears in comics and he is given a different story than other Superman stories. He is not weak to magic like Superman. He is an interesting superhero if DC gives him a lot of space.

There are so many amazing superheroes in DC, but unfortunately, it seems like Warner Bros. is more focused on Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and Aquaman. Let's hope that in the future there will be many DC superheroes featured by Warner Bros.