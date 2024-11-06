ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Makes Some Insane Changes To The Man Of Steel's World - SPOILERS

Absolute Superman #1 opens by taking us to a Krypton where the El family are forced to be labourers rather than scientists after daring to speak out against the ruling class and the danger their actions have put the planet in.

The action soon shifts to Earth where the Lazarus Corp forces people to work in Brazil's diamond mines as a very different Kal-El watches on.

We find him using a solar panel to try and charge himself; it seems that not being on Earth from a baby (we'll get to that twist) has weakened the Kryptonian who soon finds himself squaring off with Lazarus' Peacemakers.

The Man of Tomorrow is accompanied by his suit's A.I., Sol, and Lazarus' military forces soon close in. They've established that Superman is wearing some sort of living armour and, as the fight begins, the hero loses control of both his X-Ray and Heat Vision, with Sol - tasked to "guard the last living vestige of the House of El" - helping shut that down.

A weakened Superman prepares to flee, but is apprehended by a female soldier who identifies herself as Agent Lane! Yes, Agent Lois Lane.

In the Nevada Desert, we visit the Lazarus R&D Department where a mysterious villain who bears a resemblance to Brainiac takes a keen interest in the emergence of Superman.

In Kansas, we learn that the Kent Farm is dilapidated and long ago became the property of Lazarus, while a flashback to Krypton brings a startling revelation.

Jor-El survived what looked like the beginning of Krypton's destruction in the issue's opening sequence and returns home to Lara...and his preteen son, Kal-El! Yes, this version of Superman grew up on his home planet and while it looks like its days are still numbered, Kal didn't arrive on Earth until much later than his main DC Universe counterpart.

Check out some spoilery pages from Absolute Superman #1 below.

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress... without the family... without a home... what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art & Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

On Sale 11/6