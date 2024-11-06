ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Makes Some Insane Changes To The Man Of Steel's World - SPOILERS

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Makes Some Insane Changes To The Man Of Steel's World - SPOILERS

DC Comics launched the first issue of Absolute Superman today and it puts a wild new spin on the Man of Steel's mythos, changing the Man of Tomorrow's origin story, supporting characters, and more...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 06, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Absolute Superman #1 opens by taking us to a Krypton where the El family are forced to be labourers rather than scientists after daring to speak out against the ruling class and the danger their actions have put the planet in. 

The action soon shifts to Earth where the Lazarus Corp forces people to work in Brazil's diamond mines as a very different Kal-El watches on. 

We find him using a solar panel to try and charge himself; it seems that not being on Earth from a baby (we'll get to that twist) has weakened the Kryptonian who soon finds himself squaring off with Lazarus' Peacemakers. 

The Man of Tomorrow is accompanied by his suit's A.I., Sol, and Lazarus' military forces soon close in. They've established that Superman is wearing some sort of living armour and, as the fight begins, the hero loses control of both his X-Ray and Heat Vision, with Sol - tasked to "guard the last living vestige of the House of El" - helping shut that down. 

A weakened Superman prepares to flee, but is apprehended by a female soldier who identifies herself as Agent Lane! Yes, Agent Lois Lane. 

In the Nevada Desert, we visit the Lazarus R&D Department where a mysterious villain who bears a resemblance to Brainiac takes a keen interest in the emergence of Superman. 

In Kansas, we learn that the Kent Farm is dilapidated and long ago became the property of Lazarus, while a flashback to Krypton brings a startling revelation. 

Jor-El survived what looked like the beginning of Krypton's destruction in the issue's opening sequence and returns home to Lara...and his preteen son, Kal-El! Yes, this version of Superman grew up on his home planet and while it looks like its days are still numbered, Kal didn't arrive on Earth until much later than his main DC Universe counterpart. 

Check out some spoilery pages from Absolute Superman #1 below. 

Absolute-Superman-001-2025-Webrip-The-Last-Kryptonian-DCP-025
Absolute-Superman-001-2025-Webrip-The-Last-Kryptonian-DCP-028
Absolute-Superman-001-2025-Webrip-The-Last-Kryptonian-DCP-030
Absolute-Superman-001-2025-Webrip-The-Last-Kryptonian-DCP-034

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress... without the family... without a home... what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art & Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL
On Sale 11/6

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Preview Reimagines Krypton And The Man Of Tomorrow's Mother Lara Lor-Van
Related:

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Preview Reimagines Krypton And The Man Of Tomorrow's Mother Lara Lor-Van
DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More
Recommended For You:

DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/6/2024, 9:12 AM
Really loved the artwork here
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/6/2024, 9:12 AM
The mullet makes its return!

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder