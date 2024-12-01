ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Preview Reveals The Crazy First Meeting Between The Man Of Steel And Lois Lane

DC Comics has reimagined the DC Universe with its new "Absolute" reality, kicking off that wave of storytelling with three flagship titles: Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman.

Today, we have a first look at the latter's second issue and the unexpected first meeting between the Man of Steel and Lois Lane. No longer a Daily Planet journalist, this Lois is a Lazarus Corp operative and determined to bring the rogue alien down.

Something tells us romance isn't on the cards for these two (at least not for the foreseeable future).

Talking about what fans can expect from this version of Superman, writer Jason Aaron recently told Screen Rant, "This is me swinging for the fences. This is far and away the biggest DC thing I've done. Maybe the biggest DC thing I ever do. In the same way my time at Marvel will be defined forever by my run on Thor, I want this to be the same thing."

"If I only ever write one DC book, I think I could die happy because of how much of my heart and how much new wild stuff we're putting into this. At the same time, this is my love letter to DC Comics, to this character in particular. I hope it shows Superman is deeply, deeply important. When we're talking about this being a new version of Superman, the version is a little bit more dangerous, a little bit more raw."

"That doesn't mean we're trying to make a dark, edgy Superman who goes around killing babies," he continued. "I want you to be surprised. I want you to be excited. Maybe a little bit fearful and worried about the direction. Trust me. This comes from a place of love. This is going to be a story that's going to make you happy, but surprising you constantly along the way."

"Which I think to me, is like the greatest thing I can do as a comic writer. That's the job. So I am super, super, super excited about this project," Aaron concluded.

The first issue of this series received a positive response but Absolute Batman looks set to be the most popular of these newly launched titles. In fact, we're hearing that Absolute Batman #1 is likely to be 2024's highest-selling comic when the year ends.

Check out this first look at Absolute Superman #2 below and stay tuned for the biggest reveals from the comic later this week.

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2

Written by JASON AARON

Art & Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

On Sale 12/4