ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Preview Reveals The Crazy First Meeting Between The Man Of Steel And Lois Lane

DC Comics has shared a first look at this Wednesday's Absolute Superman #2, showcasing the surprising first meeting between the new Man of Tomorrow and Lois Lane. The wrong kind of sparks are flying...

By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics has reimagined the DC Universe with its new "Absolute" reality, kicking off that wave of storytelling with three flagship titles: Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman

Today, we have a first look at the latter's second issue and the unexpected first meeting between the Man of Steel and Lois Lane. No longer a Daily Planet journalist, this Lois is a Lazarus Corp operative and determined to bring the rogue alien down.

Something tells us romance isn't on the cards for these two (at least not for the foreseeable future).

Talking about what fans can expect from this version of Superman, writer Jason Aaron recently told Screen Rant, "This is me swinging for the fences. This is far and away the biggest DC thing I've done. Maybe the biggest DC thing I ever do. In the same way my time at Marvel will be defined forever by my run on Thor, I want this to be the same thing."

"If I only ever write one DC book, I think I could die happy because of how much of my heart and how much new wild stuff we're putting into this. At the same time, this is my love letter to DC Comics, to this character in particular. I hope it shows Superman is deeply, deeply important. When we're talking about this being a new version of Superman, the version is a little bit more dangerous, a little bit more raw."

"That doesn't mean we're trying to make a dark, edgy Superman who goes around killing babies," he continued. "I want you to be surprised. I want you to be excited. Maybe a little bit fearful and worried about the direction. Trust me. This comes from a place of love. This is going to be a story that's going to make you happy, but surprising you constantly along the way."

"Which I think to me, is like the greatest thing I can do as a comic writer. That's the job. So I am super, super, super excited about this project," Aaron concluded.

The first issue of this series received a positive response but Absolute Batman looks set to be the most popular of these newly launched titles. In fact, we're hearing that Absolute Batman #1 is likely to be 2024's highest-selling comic when the year ends. 

Check out this first look at Absolute Superman #2 below and stay tuned for the biggest reveals from the comic later this week.

Absolute-Superman-2-1
Absolute-Superman-2-2-9ec65b
Absolute-Superman-2-3-e42074
Absolute-Superman-2-4-3ff6c8
Absolute-Superman-2-5-097604

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2
Written by JASON AARON
Art & Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL
On Sale 12/4

dragon316
dragon316 - 12/1/2024, 9:13 AM
Interesting that's a lot of peacemakers on that cover
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/1/2024, 9:23 AM
Am I the only one that thinks these new versions are super dumb?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/1/2024, 9:24 AM
Really dig the idea of his suit protecting him. Supes having grew up on krypton for a bit is an interesting angle too
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/1/2024, 9:26 AM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/1/2024, 9:27 AM
This is a good read.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/1/2024, 9:56 AM
Chuffs?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 12/1/2024, 10:13 AM
@Dotanuki -

The AI corrected him ("cuffs").

View Recorder