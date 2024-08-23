DC Comics Releases Epic New Variant Covers For Absolute Universe's Trinity: Batman, Wonder Woman, & Superman

DC Comics has shared a huge gallery of variant covers for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman, the tiles which will launch DC Comics' own version of Marvel's Ultimate Universe.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024
Filed Under: DC Comics

Ast last month's San Diego Comic-Con, DC Comics announced plans for a new Absolute Universe of comic books launching this October, November, and beyond. 

The publisher has today shared the main covers for the first issues of Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman along with the Trinity's new logos and shared variant covers for each launch title. 

This is meant to be DC Comics' Ultimate Universe and each of these characters has been drastically reinvented, as a result. Whether what we see in these titles will influence DC Studios' plans remains to be seen and likely hinges on how these comics are received by fans. 

For Absolute Batman, we have artwork from Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin, Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Mitch Gerads, and Ian Bertram.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta introduce fans to a new Batman with the release of Absolute Batman #1. In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart. Readers will quickly find out what makes this the “Absolute” version of Batman when the debut issue, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Clayton Cowles, arrives at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, October 9.

Next up is Absolute Wonder Woman. The main cover is by Hayden Sherman and Jordie Bellaire, with Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Jeff Dekal, and Dan Panosian all providing variants.

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe? Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson and breakout artist Hayden Sherman reinvent her from the ground up in Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with colors by Jordie Bellaire and letters by Becca Carey, on sale Wednesday, October 23.

Last but most certainly not least is Absolute Superman. The series looks set to deliver a bold new take on the Man of Steel, something that's evident from a main cover by Rafa Sandoval and Ulises Arreola.

As for those variants, they come our way from Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Clayton Crain, and Matteo Scalera. 

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth and justice in this new universe? Readers can find out when Absolute Superman #1, with colors by Ulises Arreola and letters by Becca Carey, hits participating comic book shops on Wednesday, November 6.

All three launch issues will also have a "foil design variant" featuring the new crests for each member of DC's new Absolute Trinity.

Which of these titles are you most excited about picking up later this year?

