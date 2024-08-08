ALIENS VS. AVENGERS: Insane New Comic Book Preview Shows The Hulk Battling A Xenomorph

Marvel Comics has shared a first look at Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Aliens vs. Avengers series and it features the Xenomorphs attacking a future version of the Marvel Universe. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2024 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

When Disney merged with 20th Century Fox, the House of Hosue acquired many iconic film and TV franchises. Among them were Alien and Predator, with the latter rebooted as a critically acclaimed Hulu movie titled Prey.

As for Alien, we have a TV show - likely titled Alien: Earth - on the way from Noah Hawley and a movie heading to theaters later this year, Alien: Romulus, directed by Evil Dead's Fede Alvarez. 

This summer, Marvel Comics will deliver the crossover we've all been waiting for by bringing us a battle for the ages when the Aliens and the Avengers face off in the pages of Aliens vs. Avengers. The limited series comes our way from the creative team behind Secret Wars: Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Esad Ribić (Eternals). 

This is the latest comic in Marvel's 20th Century Studios imprint (Wolverine and Black Panther both recently battled the Predator), and the first official crossover between Marvel and Aliens.

The four-part epic is set in a new timeline many years in the future and features older, grittier versions of Marvel characters. It also will be the first time readers will see certain parts of Alien lore in the Marvel Universe, such as the home of the Engineers. In what sounds like an unmissable series, Xenomorphs reach Earth, and the perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. But who will be first to fall?

"Well, I’ve never done one of these before, and I always get excited at the idea of doing something 'new,'" Hickman tells IGN. "I also knew that I was going to be working with Esad on it, so I immediately could envision how cool this was going to be. And, obviously, he’s cooking with fire here, so it’s even better than I first imagined."

"I picked a cast that had both the biggest names and some really cool surprises," the writer added. "I don’t think we’ve actually said who all is in this (it’s a big cast), but I think readers will be tickled at some of the things we fit in here. We can’t wait for people to read it."

In this first look at the Aliens vs. Avengers, we see a few thrilling clashes as the Xenomorphs hunt down Black Panther, Spider-Man, and the Invisible Woman. However, it's The Hulk that ends up going one-on-one with perhaps the most terrifying alien to ever grace the screen.

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
On Sale 8/28

Vigor
Vigor - 8/8/2024, 3:14 PM
This has so much potential
So if a chest burster comes out of a mutant or enhanced like spiderman, will it then adapt some of its hosts powers?

Imagine a teleporting xenomorph that came out of nightcrawler
*shudders*
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/8/2024, 3:23 PM
@Vigor - They did something like that in Aliens vs Wildcats
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/8/2024, 3:40 PM
@Vigor - Or one that can regenerate like Deadpool.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/8/2024, 3:49 PM
@SonOfAGif - would require a black bolt to take out!

Haha I just got a funny visual of black bolt opening his mouth to speak and a face hugger plugging it before he can utter a sound
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/8/2024, 3:51 PM
@Vigor - The potential for all of that is there.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/8/2024, 3:15 PM
I like how Sharon Carter is just Joni Mitchell


LOVE THE ONE YOU WHIT BOY
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/8/2024, 3:20 PM
My favorite artist in comics rn. his pen game is CRAZY. Would love an animated series in his style and movement 🔥
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/8/2024, 3:24 PM
Who the heck is the blonde pig-faced woman in white?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/8/2024, 3:37 PM
With the introduction of the Black-Goo of PROMETHEUS and then the airborne Nano-Goo of COVENANT, you don't need a conventional face-hugger to infect a meta-human. 🤓
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/8/2024, 3:40 PM
Now if only we could get Punisher vs. Predator.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/8/2024, 3:47 PM
Actually looks kind of fun
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/8/2024, 4:00 PM
That artist went to town with Hulks back muscles. Reminds me of…
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/8/2024, 4:08 PM
Hickman is still dicking around over at Marvel, amazing.

