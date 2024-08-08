ALIENS VS. AVENGERS: Insane New Comic Book Preview Shows The Hulk Battling A Xenomorph

When Disney merged with 20th Century Fox, the House of Hosue acquired many iconic film and TV franchises. Among them were Alien and Predator, with the latter rebooted as a critically acclaimed Hulu movie titled Prey.

As for Alien, we have a TV show - likely titled Alien: Earth - on the way from Noah Hawley and a movie heading to theaters later this year, Alien: Romulus, directed by Evil Dead's Fede Alvarez.

This summer, Marvel Comics will deliver the crossover we've all been waiting for by bringing us a battle for the ages when the Aliens and the Avengers face off in the pages of Aliens vs. Avengers. The limited series comes our way from the creative team behind Secret Wars: Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Esad Ribić (Eternals).

This is the latest comic in Marvel's 20th Century Studios imprint (Wolverine and Black Panther both recently battled the Predator), and the first official crossover between Marvel and Aliens.

The four-part epic is set in a new timeline many years in the future and features older, grittier versions of Marvel characters. It also will be the first time readers will see certain parts of Alien lore in the Marvel Universe, such as the home of the Engineers. In what sounds like an unmissable series, Xenomorphs reach Earth, and the perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. But who will be first to fall?

"Well, I’ve never done one of these before, and I always get excited at the idea of doing something 'new,'" Hickman tells IGN. "I also knew that I was going to be working with Esad on it, so I immediately could envision how cool this was going to be. And, obviously, he’s cooking with fire here, so it’s even better than I first imagined."

"I picked a cast that had both the biggest names and some really cool surprises," the writer added. "I don’t think we’ve actually said who all is in this (it’s a big cast), but I think readers will be tickled at some of the things we fit in here. We can’t wait for people to read it."

In this first look at the Aliens vs. Avengers, we see a few thrilling clashes as the Xenomorphs hunt down Black Panther, Spider-Man, and the Invisible Woman. However, it's The Hulk that ends up going one-on-one with perhaps the most terrifying alien to ever grace the screen.

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

On Sale 8/28