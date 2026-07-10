Amazing Spider-Man #1000: John Romita Jr.'s Variant Cover Revealed Along With Rarely Seen Steve Ditko Artwork

Amazing Spider-Man #1000: John Romita Jr.'s Variant Cover Revealed Along With Rarely Seen Steve Ditko Artwork

Marvel Comics has revealed the final batch of Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant covers, showcasing spectacular pieces by John Romita Jr., Peach Momoko, and the late, great Steve Ditko.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The countdown to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 continues, this time with the unveiling of the final batch of variant covers. Much has been said about the comic's covers, but it's hard to fault this latest batch ahead of the milestone issue's release on September 16.

Amazing Spider-Man reportedly delivers a major turning point for Joe Kelly’s acclaimed run, which will be followed by an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy (there's still no word on why J. Michael Straczynski wasn't asked to contribute to that). 

The comic will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue.

Larraz's variant cover was revealed last month, while Romita Jr.'s cover, one of the artist's signature "hero in rain" pieces, is revealed today.

Below, you'll also find a stunning new piece by Skan commemorating Local Comic Shop Day, along with an epic four-part connecting cover by Todd Nauck that will feature on Amazing Spider-Man #1000, #1001, #1002, and #1003. Plus, we have a rare archived piece by legendary Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, which will be featured as a Hidden Gem Variant cover.

Available as a newly colored version by Dean White and in its original black and white, this pinup artwork has never before been used as a cover or printed in a comic, making it a must-have for Spidey fans. 

Also unveiled today is a Muppets Variant Cover by Paco Medina, part of a cover collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Muppet Show, and a cover that teases Frank Miller and Peach Momoko's first-ever team-up for "Tears of the Spider-Queen."

Check them out below, and let us know which of them is your favourite in the usual place.

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AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000
Written by JOE KELLY NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & LARRY LIEBER
Art by PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STUART IMMONEN & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO & DEAN WHITE
Black and White Variant Cover by STEVE DITKO
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO & FRANK MILLER
Four-Part Connecting Legacy Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
Local Comic Shop Day Variant Cover by SKAN
Muppets Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 9/16

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gambito
Gambito - 7/10/2026, 2:24 PM
ALL ABOARD THE SPIDEY HYPE TRAIN!!!!!!!
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/10/2026, 2:34 PM
Great cover John Romita, Jr!
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/10/2026, 2:35 PM
Looks like the Spider-Queen is back.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/10/2026, 2:42 PM
Finally a cover to get excited about. I have just not gotten hyped, what so ever by any of the covers released until now.
hainesy
hainesy - 7/10/2026, 2:47 PM
Ditko Spider-Man is still the best ever Spider-Man.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/10/2026, 2:58 PM
Second to last one reminds me of the artwork for that 90's Spider-Man game !
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 7/10/2026, 3:15 PM
I could only name half the characters on that one cover....guess I have to go out and buy 999 comics sometime this week!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2026, 3:15 PM

Peter Parker Spider-Man has been a cultural phenomenon for 62 years in comics, books, TV, movies, games, toys, merch, etc.

The day the MCU gives in to radical Hollywood and replaces him with Miles Morales will be the day they kill the golden goose.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/10/2026, 3:19 PM
@DocSpock - yeah bc having mile’s in the comics also killed spider-man in the comics. Oh right, there’s still a ton of Peter Parker comics too.

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