Amazing Spider-Man #1000: John Romita Jr.'s Variant Cover Revealed Along With Rarely Seen Steve Ditko Artwork

The countdown to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 continues, this time with the unveiling of the final batch of variant covers. Much has been said about the comic's covers, but it's hard to fault this latest batch ahead of the milestone issue's release on September 16.

Amazing Spider-Man reportedly delivers a major turning point for Joe Kelly’s acclaimed run, which will be followed by an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy (there's still no word on why J. Michael Straczynski wasn't asked to contribute to that).

The comic will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue.

Larraz's variant cover was revealed last month, while Romita Jr.'s cover, one of the artist's signature "hero in rain" pieces, is revealed today.

Below, you'll also find a stunning new piece by Skan commemorating Local Comic Shop Day, along with an epic four-part connecting cover by Todd Nauck that will feature on Amazing Spider-Man #1000, #1001, #1002, and #1003. Plus, we have a rare archived piece by legendary Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, which will be featured as a Hidden Gem Variant cover.

Available as a newly colored version by Dean White and in its original black and white, this pinup artwork has never before been used as a cover or printed in a comic, making it a must-have for Spidey fans.

Also unveiled today is a Muppets Variant Cover by Paco Medina, part of a cover collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Muppet Show, and a cover that teases Frank Miller and Peach Momoko's first-ever team-up for "Tears of the Spider-Queen."

Check them out below, and let us know which of them is your favourite in the usual place.