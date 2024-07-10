AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53 Finally Reveals Green Goblin's Sinister Plan For Peter Parker - SPOILERS

The Green Goblin is back, and he's transformed Peter Parker into the Spider-Goblin. After decimating the Sinister Six, Peter was confronted by his clone Chasm, who managed to snap Peter out of the Spider-Goblin persona through the use of his psychoactive goo (though he had been hoping for a more lethal outcome).

Meanwhile, Ms. Marvel and the Walking Brain have formed a team to enact a secret plan devised by Spider-Man in preparation for Green Goblin's return.

While they've gathered allies Dr. Curt Connors, J. Jonah Jameson, the former robotic arms of Doctor Octopus, and the terminally unlucky Beyond-turned-Oscorp employee Doug Siravanta they're noticeably down a Spider-Man. Worry not, though, as they found one heck of a replacement in the previous issue: the Web-Whanger himself, Rek-Rap!

In today's Amazing Spider-Man #53, Norman Osborn signs over all his assets to Peter before suiting up as the Goblin. With that, the villain is confronted by Ms. Marvel's team and a fight ensues.

Spidey, meanwhile, is fighting off the Goblin's thoughts and attempting to rewire the Winkler Device that Norman used to copy his mind into Peter's.

Ms. Marvel team gives it a good try but is ultimately overpowered by the villain...with Norman pulling off an old trick by making it so that his Glider impales poor old Rek-Rap. Fortunately, it looks like he survives!

Kamala Khan overpowers the Goblin by donning Doc Ock's old arms, and it's then Spidey shows up. He and Norman disappear into an underground bunker and, when Kraven the Hunter shows up, he makes it clear that, "The Spider and the Goblin must go into the darkness together...and only one will return."

Spider-Man believes he's outsmarted the Green Goblin by combining the spear capable of removing Norman's sins with the Winkler Device, only to learn it was Gobby's plan all along. He stabs himself and frees those sins, sending them into Peter because it's him they want.

With that, the stage is set for the Green Goblin to take over Spider-Man's mind as Doctor Octopus once did (explaining why Norman signed everything over to Peter). Somehow, we don't think this change will stick, though...

SECRET REVEALED - MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN! Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man. He's now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY! Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

Written by ZEB WELLS

Artwork by ED MCGUINNESS, TODD NAUCK

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS