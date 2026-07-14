Amazing Spider-Man: Former Marvel Boss Teases Plans For One More Day Sequel - But Will It Be Undone?

In 2007, Marvel Comics controversially decided to end the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson-Parker in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man.

Written by J. Michael Straczynski with art by Joe Quesada, "One More Day" saw Peter and MJ forced to make a deal with the devil Mephisto to save Aunt May's life after she was shot by one of The Kingpin's hired guns. The villain saved her in return for their marriage, though it's since been hinted that he really did so to stop them from having a daughter, who would eventually become his greatest enemy as the new Spider-Girl.

As we'd later learn in "One Moment in Time," history was rewritten to make it so that Peter and MJ had never gotten married. They were still together in all previous stories, but their wedding day didn't happen, and MJ only agreed to stay with Peter if they didn't have children. As retcons go, it was significant, and fans have never really stopped hoping the whole thing might be undone.

For a time, it looked like it might be. During Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run, Mephisto came back into the web-slinger's life, and the stage was set for Peter to pop the question all over again. Instead, major changes were made to Spencer's final few issues, and Marvel Comics quickly found a way to ensure Spidey and MJ couldn't be together. That's been the status quo ever since.

However, "One More Day" may not be over. Quesada was Marvel Comics' Editor in Chief when the story was published, and during a recent appearance at Megacon 2026, he confirmed that he has a third chapter in mind, meant to follow "One More Day" and "One Moment in Time."

"Where Spider-Man’s current continuity is right now, I don’t know if it’s the right spot to tell it, but there is a story in there," he teased. "I don’t know when I’ll be able to get to it, but Spider-Man is fine. It doesn’t need a third story. 'One More Day' and 'One Moment in Time' did what it was supposed to do. And no, they don’t get back together and get married."

"I feel like it’s a hotly debated story amongst 20 people under 100 pseudonyms on the internet, because literally just before coming back down here, I was talking to a fan for 15 minutes who told me how that story changed his life and helped him through a breakup with this girl. I get that so often, where people will come up to me."

Quesada continued. "First of all, they look over their shoulder to see if anyone from the internet is watching, and they go, [whispers] I really like that story. The story struck a chord, obviously, but it’s something that had to be done for the Spider-Man mythos to continue for the next readers who are coming in."

2027 marks the 20th anniversary of "One More Day" and the 40th anniversary of the wedding issue. That means Peter Parker and MJ haven't been married nearly as long as they were husband and wife, and based on Quesada's comments, there's no real urgency to tell his mystery third chapter.

However, if he does, we'd bet on it focusing on the child that was wiped from history and her future role in bringing an end to Mephisto's plan to unleash Hell on Earth. Ultimately, his comments that "they don't get back together and get married" will be enough for many fans not to want this.

As for the story's detractors being "20 people under 100 pseudonyms on the internet," that's unlikely to earn Quesada much love from exasperated Spidey fans.