April's ULTIMATE Marvel Comics Will Pit Thor Against Loki, Reveal Mysterio's Origin Story, And More

Month after month, Marvel's Ultimate Universe has captivated comic book readers with bold storytelling, unpredictable twists, and fascinating reinventions of Marvel icons.

Just last week, the line's newest ongoing series launched - Ultimate Wolverine - with the first issue revealing that Logan had been transformed into the brainwashed Winter Soldier. Like those that came before it, the debut issue was a massive success, selling out and demanding a second printing.

With other Ultimate series entering their second year, a blockbuster event on the horizon, and the imminent return of the Maker, now is the time to dive into these acclaimed titles and see what the buzz is about.

Today, you can get a glimpse ahead at what's to come in April, including exciting developments like the origin of Ultimate Mysterio in Ultimate Spider-Man, a battle against Ultimate Loki in Ultimates, the return of the Shadow King in Ultimate X-Men, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about what's in store for us a few months from now...

THE NEW BLACK PANTHER! Battle-worn and beleaguered, a stripped-down T’Challa must go back to basics to prepare for battle against the new foes who have turned vibranium and its dark counterpart against him…

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #15

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 4/23

THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES! Time to topple another of the Maker’s dominoes: removing Loki from his seat of power in Asgard! Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally!

ULTIMATES #11

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 4/9

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF MYSTERIO! Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man’s about to learn more than he bargained for!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 4/30

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS? Wolverine’s confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent and questioning his Maker’s Council overlords… who is 'Logan'?

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 4/16

THE MUTANTS’ DEADLIEST BATTLE YET! The Shadow King returns...more powerful than ever! Will Armor be the first to fall?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #14

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 4/2