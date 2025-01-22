April's ULTIMATE Marvel Comics Will Pit Thor Against Loki, Reveal Mysterio's Origin Story, And More

April's ULTIMATE Marvel Comics Will Pit Thor Against Loki, Reveal Mysterio's Origin Story, And More

You can learn about what's to come this April in the pages of Marvel Comics' Ultimate Black Panther #15, Ultimates #11, Ultimate Spider-Man #16, Ultimate Wolverine #4, and Ultimate X-Men #14 right here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Month after month, Marvel's Ultimate Universe has captivated comic book readers with bold storytelling, unpredictable twists, and fascinating reinventions of Marvel icons.

Just last week, the line's newest ongoing series launched - Ultimate Wolverine - with the first issue revealing that Logan had been transformed into the brainwashed Winter Soldier. Like those that came before it, the debut issue was a massive success, selling out and demanding a second printing.

With other Ultimate series entering their second year, a blockbuster event on the horizon, and the imminent return of the Maker, now is the time to dive into these acclaimed titles and see what the buzz is about.

Today, you can get a glimpse ahead at what's to come in April, including exciting developments like the origin of Ultimate Mysterio in Ultimate Spider-Man, a battle against Ultimate Loki in Ultimates, the return of the Shadow King in Ultimate X-Men, and more. 

Here's everything you need to know about what's in store for us a few months from now... 

ULTBLAP2024015-Cover

THE NEW BLACK PANTHER! Battle-worn and beleaguered, a stripped-down T’Challa must go back to basics to prepare for battle against the new foes who have turned vibranium and its dark counterpart against him…

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #15
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 4/23

ULTMTS2024011-Cover

THE WAR FOR ASGARD! A NEW HERO APPROACHES! Time to topple another of the Maker’s dominoes: removing Loki from his seat of power in Asgard! Thor, Sif and She-Hulk journey into mystery for blood, for glory and for rebellion, and discover a surprising new ally!

ULTIMATES #11
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 4/9

ULTSM2024016-Cover

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF MYSTERIO! Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man’s about to learn more than he bargained for!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #16
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 4/30

ULTWOLV2025004-Cover

THE WINTER SOLDIER THAWS? Wolverine’s confrontation with Kitty Pryde and Gambit leaves him disoriented, violent and questioning his Maker’s Council overlords… who is 'Logan'?

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #4
Written by CHRIS CONDON
Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
On Sale 4/16

ULTXM2024014-Cover

THE MUTANTS’ DEADLIEST BATTLE YET! The Shadow King returns...more powerful than ever! Will Armor be the first to fall?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #14
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 4/2

UNCANNY X-MEN Writer Chris Claremont Returns To Marvel For New WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE Comic Book Series
Related:

UNCANNY X-MEN Writer Chris Claremont Returns To Marvel For New WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE Comic Book Series
Marvel Comics Will Introduce A New MASTERS OF EVIL In This April's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Tie-In Issues
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Will Introduce A New MASTERS OF EVIL In This April's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Tie-In Issues

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 5:34 AM
Thor against Loki?!! Holy Molly! The house of ideas EXCELSIOR!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/22/2025, 6:01 AM
I'm loving this whole series so far. This is the stuff that new readers should be recommended to read. Forget the convoluted 616 mess. This is essential Marvel concepts reformed for modern audiences.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder