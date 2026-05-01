Avengers: Armageddon Continues In August As Wolverine Assembles The New Avengers And Cap Fights Doom

This summer, Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble for a battle that will define their next era in Avengers: Armageddon. The five-issue event series by superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and acclaimed artists Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar launches in June, and today, you can learn about issue #3, on sale in August, which teases the team's new post-Armageddon lineup.

Avengers: Armageddon shakes up the Avengers in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, kicking off when the team assembles to stop Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk, from igniting a global conflict following his takeover of Latveria.

The saga is currently being set up in Zdarsky's hit run of Captain America as well as the Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series, which follows Wolverine and Dave Colton, a new Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's run, as they team up to dismantle an all-new super soldier program.

Along the way, the pair will unleash a mysterious power originating from another universe that will shift the tide of the coming battle with Ross, but at a high cost.

Meanwhile, the next arc of Captain America serves as a companion to the event, continuing in issue #14 with art by Ton Lima. The story sees Captain America, desperate to return to Earth to stop Armageddon, teaming up with Doctor Doom to acquire a weapon powerful enough to defeat their captor: Mephisto.

Below, you can read the official descriptions for both issues. We also have Valerio Schiti's Captain America #14 cover, a variant cover by Domenico Cava, and Dike Ruan's Avengers: Armageddon #3 cover, teasing Wolverine's New Avengers.

A SOUL FOR A SOUL… In CAPTAIN AMERICA #14, Captain America and Victor Von Doom, bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy Mephisto. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom’s first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by TON LIMA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA

On Sale 8/5

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos in AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3. With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 8/19