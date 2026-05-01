Avengers: Armageddon Continues In August As Wolverine Assembles The New Avengers And Cap Fights Doom

Avengers: Armageddon Continues In August As Wolverine Assembles The New Avengers And Cap Fights Doom

This August, Avengers: Armageddon #3 lays the groundwork for the next lineup of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, while Captain America #14 sees Cap and Doctor Doom teaming up against Mephisto.

News
By JoshWilding - May 01, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This summer, Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble for a battle that will define their next era in Avengers: Armageddon. The five-issue event series by superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and acclaimed artists Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar launches in June, and today, you can learn about issue #3, on sale in August, which teases the team's new post-Armageddon lineup.

Avengers: Armageddon shakes up the Avengers in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, kicking off when the team assembles to stop Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk, from igniting a global conflict following his takeover of Latveria.

The saga is currently being set up in Zdarsky's hit run of Captain America as well as the Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series, which follows Wolverine and Dave Colton, a new Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's run, as they team up to dismantle an all-new super soldier program.

Along the way, the pair will unleash a mysterious power originating from another universe that will shift the tide of the coming battle with Ross, but at a high cost.

Meanwhile, the next arc of Captain America serves as a companion to the event, continuing in issue #14 with art by Ton Lima. The story sees Captain America, desperate to return to Earth to stop Armageddon, teaming up with Doctor Doom to acquire a weapon powerful enough to defeat their captor: Mephisto.

Below, you can read the official descriptions for both issues. We also have Valerio Schiti's Captain America #14 cover, a variant cover by Domenico Cava, and Dike Ruan's Avengers: Armageddon #3 cover, teasing Wolverine's New Avengers.

image host
image host

A SOUL FOR A SOUL…

In CAPTAIN AMERICA #14, Captain America and Victor Von Doom, bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy Mephisto. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom’s first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by TON LIMA
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA
On Sale 8/5

image host

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL!

The entire globe is thrown into chaos in AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3. With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 8/19

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DNX: Marvel Comics Reveals New Blind Bag Variant Covers For Upcoming X-Men/Fantastic Four Crossover
Related:

DNX: Marvel Comics Reveals New Blind Bag Variant Covers For Upcoming X-Men/Fantastic Four Crossover
Marvel Teaming With Williams F1 Team For Iron Man Racing Towards Doom Comic Book Crossover
Recommended For You:

Marvel Teaming With Williams F1 Team For Iron Man Racing Towards Doom Comic Book Crossover

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder