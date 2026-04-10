Avengers: Armageddon Covers Tease Red Skull's Return And A Game-Changing Hero's Debut

Avengers: Armageddon Covers Tease Red Skull's Return And A Game-Changing Hero's Debut

This July, the second issue of Avengers: Armageddon introduces a powerful new hero, while Captain America #13 continues the arc that follows Captain America's epic team-up with Doctor Doom.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2026 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The final reckoning that leads to a major shakeup for the Avengers begins this June in Avengers: Armageddon, a five-issue event series by superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and acclaimed artists Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar.

Today, we have a first look at the cover for issue #2, which teases a new hero coming to the frontlines with power that outmatches both sides of the conflict (there's speculation that this might be a new Sentry). 

Spinning out Zdarsky's hit Captain America run and the recently launched Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series, Avengers: Armageddon sees a colossal new lineup of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble to stop Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk, from unleashing a devastating tear across the globe after his takeover of Latveria.

Ahead of Armageddon, it's said that fans should continue reading Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon to learn more about who the new hero is and the mysterious origins of his abilities, which may pose an even greater threat to the world than Red Hulk.

Meanwhile, the next arc of Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's acclaimed run of Captain America serves as a companion to the event, continuing in July's issue #13, featuring guest artist Ton Lima. The shocking storyline sees Captain America, desperate to make his way back to Earth, forced to work with Doctor Doom to escape from a place he never imagined he’d find himself in.

"We've been building to this moment for well over a year, with a new character who will truly unsettle the world," Zdarsky teased. "I’m delighted at the devastation that follows. Is that weird?"

Below, you can check out Dike Ruan's Avengers: Armageddon #2 cover, a variant cover by Adi Granov, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover, and Valerio Schiti's Captain America #13 cover (that sure looks a lot like Red Skull to us...).

Wcgrj1xa o

9olnt4dq o

YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS!

Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero with unrivaled power appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers...

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
Cover by DIKE RUAN
Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV
On Sale 7/8

98uhkuxo o

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL!

Victor von Doom has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And Armageddon draws ever closer...

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by TON LIMA
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
On Sale 7/15

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man/Superman #1 Preview Reveals First Look At Backup Stories, Including Geoff Johns' Marvel Return
Related:

Spider-Man/Superman #1 Preview Reveals First Look At Backup Stories, Including Geoff Johns' Marvel Return
Amazing Spider-Man: Aunt May's Huge Secret Might Have Been Revealed, And It Promises To Be Controversial
Recommended For You:

Amazing Spider-Man: Aunt May's Huge Secret Might Have Been Revealed, And It Promises To Be Controversial

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder