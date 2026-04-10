Avengers: Armageddon Covers Tease Red Skull's Return And A Game-Changing Hero's Debut

The final reckoning that leads to a major shakeup for the Avengers begins this June in Avengers: Armageddon, a five-issue event series by superstar writer Chip Zdarsky and acclaimed artists Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar.

Today, we have a first look at the cover for issue #2, which teases a new hero coming to the frontlines with power that outmatches both sides of the conflict (there's speculation that this might be a new Sentry).

Spinning out Zdarsky's hit Captain America run and the recently launched Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series, Avengers: Armageddon sees a colossal new lineup of Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble to stop Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a.k.a. Red Hulk, from unleashing a devastating tear across the globe after his takeover of Latveria.

Ahead of Armageddon, it's said that fans should continue reading Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon to learn more about who the new hero is and the mysterious origins of his abilities, which may pose an even greater threat to the world than Red Hulk.

Meanwhile, the next arc of Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's acclaimed run of Captain America serves as a companion to the event, continuing in July's issue #13, featuring guest artist Ton Lima. The shocking storyline sees Captain America, desperate to make his way back to Earth, forced to work with Doctor Doom to escape from a place he never imagined he’d find himself in.

"We've been building to this moment for well over a year, with a new character who will truly unsettle the world," Zdarsky teased. "I’m delighted at the devastation that follows. Is that weird?"

Below, you can check out Dike Ruan's Avengers: Armageddon #2 cover, a variant cover by Adi Granov, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover, and Valerio Schiti's Captain America #13 cover (that sure looks a lot like Red Skull to us...).

YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero with unrivaled power appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers...

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

On Sale 7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! Victor von Doom has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And Armageddon draws ever closer...

CAPTAIN AMERICA #13

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by TON LIMA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 7/15