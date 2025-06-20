DEADPOOL/BATMAN Comic Will Include Backups Featuring Captain America/Wonder Woman, Daredevil/Green Arrow, More

DEADPOOL/BATMAN Comic Will Include Backups Featuring Captain America/Wonder Woman, Daredevil/Green Arrow, More

A new Deadpool/Batman comic book is coming our way this September, and we now have details on three back-up tales featuring characters like Captain America, Wonder Woman, Daredevil, Green Arrow, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics and DC Comics are teaming up this September for Deadpool/Batman, a new limited series featuring the first-ever team-up between the Merc with the Mouth and Gotham City's Dark Knight.

Now, a leaked page from a catalogue of Marvel's September solicits has revealed that we're getting at least three backups with more Marvel and DC characters heading into action together:

  • "Captain America/Wonder Woman" by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson
  • "Daredevil/Green Arrow" by Kevin Smith and Andy Kubert
  • "Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto" by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru

Those are fun pairings, and it remains to be seen whether additional team-ups are being planned. Spider-Man and Superman will surely be among those highlighted down the line, though Deadpool/Batman may just be the first of several new comics planned by the publishers.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break," Wells previously said of the series.

"In Batman, we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way)," he continued. "It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens."

Capullo added, "Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career...and, I’ve had a great career. Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman...If I am dreaming, please don’t wake me!"

Which Marvel/DC team-ups would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments section below.

It’s the crossover you never expected but always wanted! Deadpool and Batman cross swords and batarangs as Marvel and DC unite for the first time in decades! Wade Wilson has been hired for a job in Gotham City, but will the World’s Greatest Detective help him or destroy him?

DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1
Written by ZEB WELLS with CREATORS TO BE REVEALED
Art by GREG CAPULLO with CREATORS TO BE REVEALED
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale 9/17

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 Sees Vibranium Wielding Yautja Taking On The AVENGERS And X-MEN
Related:

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 Sees Vibranium Wielding Yautja Taking On The AVENGERS And X-MEN
J. Michael Straczynski Will Make Long-Awaited AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Return This October - With A Unique Twist
Recommended For You:

J. Michael Straczynski Will Make Long-Awaited AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Return This October - With A Unique Twist

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 6/20/2025, 6:25 AM
Would be interesting if Steve Rogers was the one that ended on Themyscira.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder