DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE Comic Book Coming From Marvel Following DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Record-Breaking Success

Deadpool & Wolverine broke countless box office records earlier this year and Marvel Comics is now capitalising on that with a new Deadpool/Wolverine comic book series.

While recent months have seen the characters share the page in a few different titles, this ongoing monthly series will reunite X-Force writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara as Wade Wilson and Logan set off on a mission to deal with a returning X-Men villain. Oh, and new revelations about their shared past.

According to Percy, Deadpool/Wolverine isn't directly inspired by the Marvel Studios threequel and was instead in development long before that arrived in theaters.

"The film was both a hit and a hoot, but we started working on this series long before we ever saw Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds tear each other apart in a Honda Odyssey," the writer tells IGN. "So I can’t say it was an influence, but I can say the dynamic between the characters will feel familiar to theatergoers: fun, thrilling, and both adversarial and bro-mancey...not to mention violent as hell."

Percy looked to classic '80s action movies like Commando and Rambo: First Blood Part II for inspiration, and tells the site, "That was the vibe that Josh, I, and Mark Basso, our fearless editor, agreed upon: non-stop thrills, insane action set-pieces, and a gonzo 80s action movie precedent. We want you to feel like Stallone/Schwarzenegger/Van Damme could be a guest star in any of these issues."

While story details are being kept a closely guarded secret, the site reveals we'll pick up with the titular duo as they investigate an old mission neither of them can remember.

Percy says it "will be a canonical cousin to a legendary '90s X-Men storyline" and adds, "That’s a big crazy reveal at the end of Issue 1, so I’m not sure I should say just now. But both the future and the past are coming together in the present in a cataclysmic way, and it’s up to our favorite superhero odd couple to save the day...and maybe the world."

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Here's hoping this new comic reaches the same heights, eh? Deadpool/Wolverine #1 will be released in comic book stores next January.