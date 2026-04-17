Doctor Doom Fights His Greatest Rivals In Marvel Comics' Challenges Of Doom One-Shots

Doctor Doom Fights His Greatest Rivals In Marvel Comics' Challenges Of Doom One-Shots

Al Ewing and a lineup of superstar artists reveal pivotal confrontations between Doctor Doom and his greatest rivals in Challenges Of Doom, an epic series of comic book one-shots kicking off in July.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Over the next year—and in the build-up to December's Avengers: Doomsday—we'll witness the key battles that forged Doctor Doom into Marvel's greatest supervillain in Challenges of Doom, five one-shots by Venom and The Immortal Hulk writer Al Ewing and a mighty group of extraordinary artists.

Each Challenges of Doom one-shot will deliver a single-issue epic detailing a mythos-making confrontation between Doctor Doom and his archenemies. Packed with drama, suspense and the relentless pursuit of power, the bimonthly series spotlights the incredible moments that tested Doom's genius and resolve in tales of triumph and torment that shed a whole new light on the iconic super villain.

The one-shots kick off in July with Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic, and continue with Challenges of Doom: Spider-Man, Challenges of Doom: Doctor Strange, Challenges of Doom: Magneto, and Challenges of Doom: Namor.

Featuring art by Mike Henderson (Cable: Love and Chrome), Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic #1 dives into the intense rivalry between Doom and Mister Fantastic as young Victor Von Doom faces Reed Richards in a battle of the minds.

In the process, we'll discover the secrets that ignite their legendary feud and the fateful events leading to Doom's transformation into the infamous supervillain.

"Challenges of Doom will pit the Lord of Latveria against some of the prime movers of the Marvel Universe as a way of illuminating different facets of Doom’s power, personality, intellect and skill," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained today. "Through them, you’ll get a full picture of just why Doom is the greatest of all Marvel’s villains."

With the next Avengers movie fast approaching, it's hardly surprising to see Marvel Comics put the spotlight on Doctor Doom. We're also getting Doomquest from Fantastic Four writer Ryan North, while Victor Von Doom's return in Avengers: Armageddon will also be worth keeping an eye on.

You can take a closer look at Fabrizio De Tommaso's Challenges of Doom: Mr. Fantastic #1 cover below, along with variant covers by Alessandro Cappuccio, Kael Ngu, and Lucio Parrillo. 

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CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MR. FANTASTIC #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by MIKE HENDERSON
Cover by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO
Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
Variant Cover by KAEL NGU
Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO
On Sale 7/1

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: SPIDER-MAN #1
September 2026

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: DOCTOR STRANGE #1
November 2026

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MAGNETO #1
January 2027

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: NAMOR #1
March 2027

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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