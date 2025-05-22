GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 First Look Sees The King Of The Monsters Bond With The Venom Symbiote

Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, a five-part event series by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garrón launches this July, and we now have a first look at the Venomized King of the Monsters...

By JoshWilding - May 22, 2025 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This summer, the pop culture showdown fans have waited ages for arrives in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, a five-issue event series written by superstar writer Gerry Duggan and illustrated by acclaimed artist Javier Garrón.

Following a series of hit one-shots where Godzilla battles different Marvel heroes across history, Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe pits the King of the Monsters against the combined might of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and more.

Today, you can get a glimpse of what's to come with a first look at the second issue, where Duggan and Garrón will also be joined by superstar artist Paco Medina.

The new covers include Mark Brooks' main piece, this time depicting Godzilla becoming the latest host of Venom. Variant covers include stunning pieces by acclaimed artists Andrea Sorrentino and Stonehouse, along with another iconic "Action Figure Variant Cover" by John Tyler Christopher that features Godzilla's archnemesis King Ghidorah.

Plus, Dave Watchter continues the series' line of Marvelized Variant Covers, delivering terrifying mashups of Godzilla and Marvel icons, showcasing the fiery vengeance of Ghost-Rider-Zilla.

Here's the official description for the second issue of Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe:

THE LETHAL PROTECTOR BECOMES THE DEADLY DESTRUCTOR AS GODZILLA BONDS WITH A SYMBIOTE!

As the King of the Monsters sets about making mincemeat out of Manhattan, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes find reinforcements in the most unlikely of places – the villainous patrons of the Bar with No Name! Will their combined efforts be enough to slow Godzilla down – or are they merely adding fuel to the fire as the Venom Symbiote discovers an even more enticing apex predator to latch onto?

Plus, Black Panther makes a shocking discovery about the nature of Vibranium and what is driving Godzilla’s rampage! But will it be enough to make a difference in the wake of the disappearance of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman and the entire Baxter Building?!

The prospect of Godzilla being bonded with the Venom Symbiote is nothing short of bonkers, and part of the fun of a series like this one. Godzilla has been rampaging across the entire Marvel Universe in recent months, but this clash looks to be the most epic yet.

Check out this first look at Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #2 below.

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #2 (OF 5)
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN & PACO MEDINA
Cover by MARK BROOKS
Variant Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO
Variant Cover by STONEHOUSE
Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Marvelized Ghost-Rider-Zilla Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER
On Sale 8/20

