Groot (Inadvertently) Unleashes A Zombie Apocalypse In New MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY Comic Series

This September, fear will once again take root across the Marvel Universe in the pages of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay.

Written by TV and comic writer Tom Krajewski (DC's Primer) in his Marvel Comics debut and illustrated by acclaimed artist Jason Muhr (Spider-Man 2099), the four-issue limited series promises to deliver a horror superhero saga just in time for the Halloween season.

Described as being "perfect for all readers," Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay is also billed as an exciting new take on Marvel Zombies storytelling that kicks off after a sick Groot, of the Guardians of the Galaxy, accidentally sneezes. Suddenly, a terrifying alien virus is unleashed, turning Earth's Mightiest Heroes and other Marvel icons into plant-based zombies.

Today, you can see all five covers of the debut issue, including a House of X #1 homage cover by Annie Wu and a special Saturday Morning connecting cover by Sean Galloway, as well as never-before-seen interior artwork.

The preview pages show the fateful sneeze that sets everything in motion, Captain America and Black Widow being infected, and Bruce Banner alongside Groot as they set out to survive a world overgrown with terror.

Here's the official solicitation text for Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1:

A NEW ZOMBIE VIRUS IS UNLEASHED... AND GROOT IS PATIENT ZERO! Groot feels bad - not only because Rocket's latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also he's just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America's face has unforeseeable consequences! Suddenly, Groot is being attacked by a horde of zombified Avengers, and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it's up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner's lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it's too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends?

Check out all the covers along with the preview below and stay tuned for more on this wacky-sounding Marvel Zombies adventure as we have it.