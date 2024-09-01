IRON MAN #1 Variant Cover Reveals New Look At Tony Stark's "Improvised" Armor By Artist Philip Tan

Marvel Comics has promised that a "brutal" era of Iron Man storytelling begins this October courtesy of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman.

He's teaming up with rising star artist Julius Ohta to build an epic new run of Marvel's Armored Avenger and, like all of Marvel's major launches, Iron Man #1 is getting a special Foil Variant Cover that you can check out below.

Illustrated by acclaimed artist Philip Tan, the piece depicts Tony emerging from the rubble of his past suits in his new armour. Dubbed the "Improvised Iron Man," we'll see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does best: tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him.

In the new series, Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited. However, they're ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! He's determined to never hit rock bottom again, his old enemies will face an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down.

According to the official description, we can expect, "New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!"

Talking about the series, Ackerman says, "Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it's not writing for Marvel Comics. And to write Iron Man is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics' best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom - with a whole lot of superhero action, of course - and I can't wait to build on their legacy."

Elaborating on how his journalism career prepared him to tackle Tony Stark’s specific complexities, Ackerman added, "In my day job reporting on national security, I've covered the real-life equivalents of the Stark Expo, watched experimental weapons in action, seen their impact on human beings, and tracked the massive wealth they generate for a select few."

"Tony struggles with challenges – and is sure about to struggle with challenges - that I've covered for years. Only now I can write about them the way I've always wanted to: in a superhero universe!"

Check out Tan's cover for Iron Man #1 below and stay tuned for updates on this and more Marvel Comics titles as we have them.

IRON MAN #1

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Foil Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

On Sale 10/23