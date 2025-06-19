J. Michael Straczynski Will Make Long-Awaited AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Return This October - With A Unique Twist

J. Michael Straczynski, one of the most impactful writers in Spider-Man's history, returns to the webbed wonder's world this October with Amazing Spider-Man: Torn, a five-issue limited series. Straczynski will be joined by acclaimed artist Pere Pérez (TVA).

The prolific writer is known for his influential work throughout the Marvel Universe, including one of the most celebrated runs of Amazing Spider-Man. His stint on the series eventually got bogged down in editorial interference; Spidey joined The Avengers, found himself at the centre of a convoluted crossover called "The Other," and eventually made a deal with the devil in the hugely controversial "One More Day" arc.

JMS also intended to make Peter Parker the father of Gwen Stacy's children, but was forced into pivoting to Norman Osborn (the storyline has since been retconned and forgotten about).

Despite that, fans have hoped for JMS to make his return to Spidey storytelling. Now, he's back with an unforgettable Spider-Man saga that’s perfect for all fans, but this time, he’s digging into a very different part of Spidey history...

Swing back to Peter’s college days at Empire State University with Gwen, Harry, MJ and Flash! Spidey takes on classic villains but JMS and Pere introduce a terrifying new villain and side of the Marvel Universe that will reverberate into the present from the past!

"JMS wrote some of my favorite Amazing Spider-Man issues of all time (Morlun Fight! Doctor Strange co-star stuff!) so when he said he was interested in coming back to Spidey," said Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, "I had already jumped at the chance and landed bad and twisted my ankle but I’m okay now,"

"Add Pere Pérez, one of the most inventive artists working in comics, Guru eFX on colors and stories of one of the best eras of Spidey’s history? How lucky are we?"

Pérez added, "I am beyond excited to be working on this book. Being a long time Spidey and JMS fan, this gig is a dream come true. I expected to have fun drawing the Spider-Man action scenes, but Joe is writing such great dialogue scenes for Peter and the supporting cast that I’m enjoying those even more. To sum up, this book is fun, exciting, moving, and we even have a new villain!"

Check out the main cover by Adam Hughes and stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man: Torn in the coming weeks.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1 (OF 5)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

On Sale 10/8