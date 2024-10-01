January's ULTIMATE Comics Will Feature Kraven's Ultimate Hunt, The Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy, And More

The new Ultimate Universe was created by the Maker, a deranged alternate-reality version of Reed Richards, to be a world without superheroes. Manipulating his way through the timestream to rob our favourite characters of their destinies, the Maker and his Council rule the earth from the shadows, twisting the truth to ensure their domination.

Recently, the Maker has been put in a 16-month captivity. When he emerges, he'll find a new generation of heroes ready to fight back, and we've learned today that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be among them.

The cover reveals and synopses for January's issues spotlight the debut of the Ultimate version of that team, the climactic showdown between Black Panther and Moon Knight, Kraven's Ultimate Hunt; and the X-Men's rise as a new band of mutant superheroes.

Hailing from the far future, the new Guardians consist of Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Ultimate Nullifier, and Cosmo. These galactic heroes have travelled across time and space to find their missing teammates and the secrets they know about the universe's hidden past may prove vital to the Ultimates' mission to take down the Maker.

"The creative goal we set for ourselves on Ultimates - in addition to telling complete stories every issue - was to create (or recreate) characters interesting enough to sustain readers' imaginations and their own series, if they had to," Ultimates writer Deniz Camp said today. "Whether we've succeeded on either count is up to the readers to decide, but the reaction so far has been really special."

"Issue eight introduces the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, and I hope readers enjoy meeting the heroes of the future as much as I enjoyed writing them," he teased. "It's our most cosmic issue to date, the life and death of universes in 20 pages, and explores new sides of the Ultimate Universe through Ultimate America Chavez, who has quickly become a favorite of mine."

Here's what's to come next year...

THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY! America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

ULTIMATES #8

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 1/1

MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER! Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war! But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight’s followers even accept defeat? And the Maker’s Council can’t be stopped so easily… It’s the epic climax of the title’s first year!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 1/8

KRAVEN’S MOST DANGEROUS GAME! The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in this love letter to 'Kraven’s Last Hunt'!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 1/22

WHO ARE THE X-MEN? RISE OF THE MASKED MUTANTS! Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers – even if it means hiding their faces! Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership – and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 1/29