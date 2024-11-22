Marvel Comics Announces A New DEADPOOL VS. SPIDER-MAN Crossover But Not The One We Necessarily Expected

We're getting another Deadpool/Spider-Man crossover early next year but it won't be a typical Wade Wilson/Peter Parker adventure. Instead, the spotlight is being shifted to Ellie Wilson and Miles Morales.

Next February, we can look forward to another showdown between Spider-Man and Deadpool. However, Wade Wilson isn't targeting his buddy Peter Parker this time, but the next generation's web-slinger, Miles Morales.

The crossover, coming to the pages of both Deadpool and Miles Morales: Spider-Man, will be written by the current scribe of both series, Cody Ziglar, and feature art by returning Deadpool artist Andrea Di Vito along with returning Miles Morales: Spider-Man artist Luigi Zagaria.

Following a vampire transformation and a soul-risking battle in Wakanda, Miles swings into one of his deadliest confrontations ever as he finds himself hunted not by one Merc with a Mouth but two of them. Wade's daughter, Ellie, recently took over the Deadpool mantle in the wake of her father's death. Now that he's back, she's not stepping down.

It's the birth of "Deadpool & Daughter," but will they eye to eye on their controversial first big mission? Or will hunting down the young hero cost the pair their new partnership?

It all begins in Deadpool #11 where Deadpool & Daughter embark on their first major job: take out Spider-Man! It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid.

However, with Spider-Man back in Brooklyn and in the crosshairs of both Deadpools, Wade Wilson has gone too far this time...and messed with the wrong Spider-Man. How far will Wade go to collect on this contract, and who is really behind this job?

"Anyone who knows me knows how much esteem I hold for Miles and the Deadpools," Ziglar said today. "Which is why I'm so excited to write a crossover that lets them all interact! Ellie is new to the superhero scene so having her interact with someone else who's picked up a mantle was so fun to write."

Check out all four covers for the event below and let us know your thoughts on this unique approach to a Deadpool/Spider-Man crossover in the comments section. 

DPOOL2024011-Cover

DEADPOOL #11
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 2/12

DPOOL2024012-Cover

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA
Cover by FEDERIO VICENTINI
On Sale 2/19

MMSM2022030-Cover

DEADPOOL #12
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by ANDREA DI VITO
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
On Sale 3/12

MMSM2022031-Cover

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA
Cover by FEDERIO VICENTINI
On Sale 3/19

