Marvel Comics' IMMORTAL THOR To End This Summer...With The God Of Thunder's Demise?

"Even an immortal can die..."

Next month, Immortal Thor #23 by writer Al Ewing and artist Jan Bazaldua marks the beginning of Thor Odinson's last stand. A saga that's been building since Ewing started his acclaimed run on the series, this new arc finds Thor alone against the fury of the malevolent Gods of Utgard.

The omens can no longer be denied. The prophecy can no longer be delayed. The hour has come for the God of Thunder's demise!

The story concludes in Immortal Thor #25, on sale in July, featuring Justin Greenwood's art in his Marvel Comics debut. However, death means very little in the world of comic books, and the Marvel Comics press release confirms that we should "stay tuned on the months ahead" to learn about the next chapter of Ewing's run.

After all, as one legend ends, a new one begins!

Today, you can check out the main cover for Immortal Thor #25 by Alex Ross, along with the "Death of Immortal Thor" Connecting Variant Cover by original Immortal Thor artist Martín Cóccolo. Here's the official description for the storyline:

THE STORY ENDS... At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time - against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and the deciding of his fate.

Regarding the live-action Thor, Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday next year. Beyond that, we don't know what the future holds in store for the character, though another solo outing does seem likely even after Thor: Love and Thunder underwhelmed.

Check out the covers below and stay tuned for more on the Immortal Thor's future as we have it.

IMMORTAL THOR #23

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 5/14

IMMORTAL THOR #24

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 6/4

IMMORTAL THOR #25

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUSTIN GREENWOOD & JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 7/2