Marvel Comics' IMMORTAL THOR To End This Summer...With The God Of Thunder's Demise?

Marvel Comics' IMMORTAL THOR To End This Summer...With The God Of Thunder's Demise?

This July, Al Ewing's Immortal Thor run reaches a startling conclusion, setting the stage for the writer's bold new take on the God of Thunder, launching later this year. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

"Even an immortal can die..."

Next month, Immortal Thor #23 by writer Al Ewing and artist Jan Bazaldua marks the beginning of Thor Odinson's last stand. A saga that's been building since Ewing started his acclaimed run on the series, this new arc finds Thor alone against the fury of the malevolent Gods of Utgard.

The omens can no longer be denied. The prophecy can no longer be delayed. The hour has come for the God of Thunder's demise!

The story concludes in Immortal Thor #25, on sale in July, featuring Justin Greenwood's art in his Marvel Comics debut. However, death means very little in the world of comic books, and the Marvel Comics press release confirms that we should "stay tuned on the months ahead" to learn about the next chapter of Ewing's run.

After all, as one legend ends, a new one begins!

Today, you can check out the main cover for Immortal Thor #25 by Alex Ross, along with the "Death of Immortal Thor" Connecting Variant Cover by original Immortal Thor artist Martín Cóccolo. Here's the official description for the storyline:

THE STORY ENDS... At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time - against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and the deciding of his fate.

Regarding the live-action Thor, Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday next year. Beyond that, we don't know what the future holds in store for the character, though another solo outing does seem likely even after Thor: Love and Thunder underwhelmed.

Check out the covers below and stay tuned for more on the Immortal Thor's future as we have it. 

IMMORTALTHOR2023023-24-25-Coccolo-Connecting
IMMORTALTHOR2023025-Cover

fast seven online free

IMMORTAL THOR #23
Written by AL EWING
Art by JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
On Sale 5/14

IMMORTAL THOR #24
Written by AL EWING
Art by JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
On Sale 6/4

IMMORTAL THOR #25
Written by AL EWING
Art by JUSTIN GREENWOOD & JAN BAZALDUA
Cover by ALEX ROSS
Death of the Immortal Thor Connecting Variant Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
On Sale 7/2

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Director Michael Giacchino To Write New Marvel Comic; Teases Character's MCU Future
Related:

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT Director Michael Giacchino To Write New Marvel Comic; Teases Character's MCU Future
J. Michael Straczynski Returns To Spidey's Corner Of Marvel Comics For SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN
Recommended For You:

J. Michael Straczynski Returns To Spidey's Corner Of Marvel Comics For SPIDER-MAN VS. THE SINISTER SIXTEEN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 4/11/2025, 4:47 AM
Whatever man just here for the Ross covers
Floke
Floke - 4/11/2025, 4:53 AM
"Even an immortal can die..."

Ehm... no? That is litteraly the one thing an immortal cannot do.

"Immortal.
adjective:
living forever; never dying or decaying."

That's like saying, "even a circle has its end" or "even a sphear has its edge"
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2025, 4:55 AM
@Floke -
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2025, 4:54 AM
Even someone who cannot die can die.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder