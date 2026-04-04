Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At Cassian Andor's ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Comic Prequel

10 years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced the group of unlikely heroes who stole the plans to the original Death Star and set the stage for the Rebellion's greatest victory.

In February, we learned that Marvel Comics will celebrate the anniversary of the beloved film by publishing five one-shots spotlighting its key characters, starting in May with Cassian Andor, who went on to headline the film's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Disney+ prequel series, Andor.

Returning to the grit and glory of a Rebellion on the brink of war, the all-new stories will be set just before the events of the film, revealing never-before-told backstories and adventures from this pivotal era in the Galaxy Far, Far Away's history.

Today, you can check out a first look at all of David Marquez's covers for the five one-shots and a special sneak peek at Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor #1 by Benjamin Percy and Luke Ross. That arrives in comic book stores on May 6.

"When we first meet Cassian Andor, he kills Tivik, a rebel informant, in cold blood. I remember looking around the theater, because I could not believe what I was seeing," Percy previously said of the one-shot. "That moment on the Ring of Kafrene truly made me understand how different this film was going to be."

I knew I wanted to go exactly there for this opening issue because there’s a lot happening around the edges that we don’t see. I’m paired on this with the brilliant artist Luke Ross, and we’re giving you the story of what leads up to that unforgettable, character- and franchise-defining moment."

"Get ready for bounty hunters, stormtroopers, Krennic, K2, and a whole lot at stake for both the rebellion and the Empire," the writer added.

Here's a full breakdown of each Star Wars: Rogue One comic book:

CASSIAN ANDOR’S FINAL MISSION BEFORE HE MEETS HIS ULTIMATE HEROIC DESTINY! Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone Rebel operative walks into danger. Cassian Andor infiltrates the lawless maze of Kafrene, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - CASSIAN ANDOR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 5/6

A PRISONER OF THE EMPIRE. A CHANCE AT HOPE. On the toxic Wobani fields, Jyn Erso’s brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer “Liana Hallik” to help pull off an impossible escape. Can Jyn outwit Imperial security droids, tower cannons, and incinerators long enough to crack the code—and keep a frightened young prisoner alive? Will a leap of faith heal old scars from Galen, Lyra, and Saw… or will Wobani claim Jyn’s future before the Rebellion ever can?

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - JYN ERSO #1

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 6/3

WITNESS THE ACT OF REVOLUTION THAT WAS TOO MUCH FOR THE REBELLION! After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it — including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: a source of information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels’ favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - SAW GERRERA #1

Written by MARC BERNARDIN

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 7/1

A STRIKE AGAINST THE EMPIRE…BUT AT WHAT COST? Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - CHIRRUT & BAZE #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale August 2026

WHEN NEGOTIATIONS FAIL, THE EMPIRE SENDS IN ITS ATTACK DOG - DARTH VADER! Director Orson Krennic’s negotiations with the gem-rich planet of Harreld have hit a standstill. Its leader, Harqque, refuses to allow the Empire to mine its rare kyber deposits for use in the Death Star’s deadly super laser. But when the Emperor catches wind of Krennic's failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte – Darth Vader - to ply the kyber from Harqque by any means necessary.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE - DARTH VADER #1

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by LUKE ROSS

On Sale September 2026