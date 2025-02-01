Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At STORM's New Vibranium Armor Along With Trailer For X-MANHUNT Event

Since launching last October, Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's Storm series has delivered a typhoon of electrifying action, Omega-Level feats, and dramatic developments worthy of Marvel's prominent mutant icon.

With tie-ins to One World Under Doom and Storm's transformation into the "Eternal Storm" on the horizon, the ongoing series' "most jaw-dropping moments are just ahead" according to a Marvel Comics press release sent our way this morning.

Now, you can get a glimpse at just how intense things will be with the reveal of Storm's Vibranium armour, a new costume designed by guest artist Luciano Vecchio debuting this March in Storm #6. Part of the "X-Manhunt" crossover, the issue pits Storm against her fellow X-Men as she taps into new cosmic power to defend Professor X.

"The inspiration for the Vibranium Armor is mainly Ororo’s time as Queen of Wakanda," Vecchio explained. "A Dora Milaje armor base design with a recurrent shape motif of Ororo’s crown as part of the weapon handle and capes. Also a bit of Marvel Rivals vibes, with bulky accents."

Talking of X-Manhunt, the next milestone X-Men crossover is almost here. Uniting the current ongoing comic book X-titles together for the first time this era, the event will have chapters in Uncanny X-Men, NYX, Storm, X-Men, X-Factor, and X-Force along with a tie-in issue of Exceptional X-Men before concluding in a double-sized one-shot, X-Men Manhunt Omega.

The story begins when Professor X breaks out of Graymalkin Prison, sowing division and discord among the different mutant factions. What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? Below, you'll find the first trailer for the event featuring never-before-seen artwork.

"We’ve mostly been keeping the various groups of X-characters separated from one another as we set up the post-Krakoa landscape," Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained. "But it feels like now is the right time to send them crashing into one another. And who better to instigate this situation than the disgraced Professor X, who has intimate connections with almost all of our key players?"

You can find a first look at X-Manhunt and Storm's new look below.

STORM #6

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 3/5