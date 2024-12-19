Marvel Comics Reveals New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Creative Team And Teases Sinister Threat For New #1 Relaunch

Marvel Comics Reveals New AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Creative Team And Teases Sinister Threat For New #1 Relaunch

Marvel Comics has finally announced Amazing Spider-Man's new creative team and John Romita Jr. is among those set to work on the long-running title for its latest relaunch with a brand new #1 issue...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 05:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has finally announced Amazing Spider-Man's new creative team and the series is getting another new #1 ahead of issue #1000 (we're currently on #957). 

The next era of the beloved series will be brought to us by celebrated Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly, legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. and another of the industry's most acclaimed contemporary artists, Pepe Larraz, fresh off his exemplary work on Blood Hunt and X-Men.

The new Amazing Spider-Man promises to deliver classic Spidey storytelling with bold new horizons for the web-slinger; his supporting cast (including the recently redeemed Norman Osborn and Peter's new girlfriend Shay), and the greatest supervillains in all of pop culture.

The new run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven’t seen in over seven years? And what is the Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?

"Even though this is a new #1, I don’t think of it as a 'restart' per see," Kelly told Polygon today. "I’m writing the next chapter of the story of one the world’s greatest characters, lucky enough to follow in the footsteps of the folks before me."

"After that sinks in, I spend a lot of time thinking about what I love about Spider-Man and his cast, what stories resonated with me at different times of my life, and how I can synthesize all of that into something that works with what came before but breaks new ground," the writer added. "I feel a drive to take bold, unexpected swings in order to see how Spider-Man deals with Marvel-sized curve balls."

Larraz said, "The most important part of Spider-Man that I wanted to portray accurately is Peter. Of course I can talk about drawing a believable New York, I shot hundreds of pictures of details of the city for reference, or how I’ve focused on drawing the flow of Spidey’s movement and speed in a way closer to animation than comics."

"But I think Spider-Man comics work because we care about Peter and his world, so that was my main focus: To draw a Peter that you instantly recognize and empathize [with]," he teased. 

Kelly is currently writing the "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" story arc and Romita Jr. most recently worked on Amazing Spider-Man alongside writer Zeb Wells. 

Check out Larraz's wraparound cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1 below.

ASM2025001-Cover

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.
Colors by MARTE GRACIA
Wraparound Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
On Sale 4/9

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME Comic Book Series Sees Wade Wilson Kill Everyone...Again!
Related:

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME Comic Book Series Sees Wade Wilson Kill Everyone...Again!
X-MEN: X-MANHUNT Crossover Will See The World's Most Dangerous Mutant, Professor X, Go On The Run
Recommended For You:

X-MEN: X-MANHUNT Crossover Will See The World's Most Dangerous Mutant, Professor X, Go On The Run

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/19/2024, 5:20 PM
OT: Superman teaser dropped today in case anyone didn’t know.
😜
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/19/2024, 5:50 PM
Pepe- great! JRJr - old and tired.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/19/2024, 5:54 PM
AGAIN???? The 2022 Amazing Spider-Man wasn't enough? That run is pretty good. I'm gonna sit this one out. Marvel has rebooted characters two and three times (Daredevil and Punisher, for one) since the Pandemic.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/19/2024, 6:01 PM
@JayLemle - not a reboot. just a renumber. same continuing story. they will go back to legacy numbering when they hit 1000.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 12/19/2024, 5:59 PM
Spiderman comics are not interesting to me anymore.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/19/2024, 6:04 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - i just learn these guys still making comics
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 6:15 PM
I'm down for this, after the MJ and Paul nonsense I'm glad Parker has a new girlfriend and is moving on from his Ex for now.
TheFox
TheFox - 12/19/2024, 6:40 PM
What is even the point of numbering them anymore?

Just make every issue a #1 at this point. Who cares? They're just gonna keep the f@%#ing legacy numbering on the cover anyway, so the new number is meaningless!

Z

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder