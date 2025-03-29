Marvel Comics Reveals New Costume For Japanese Spider-Man In SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE Series

Marvel Comics has revealed a new costume for Japan's very own Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro. Designed by superstar artist Luciano Vecchio, the costume will debut in July's Spider-Verse vs. VenomVerse #3.

In that issue, this beloved Spidey Variant will join the Multiversal war between Spiders and Symbiotes.

To bring you up to speed, the Japanese Spider-Man, known as Supaidāman, debuted in 1978 as part of a tokusatsu TV series produced by Toei Company, distinct from Marvel’s Peter Parker. Here, Takuya Yamashiro, a motorbike racer, gains spider-powers after encountering a dying alien warrior, Garia, from Planet Spider.

Tasked with protecting Earth, Takuya battles the Iron Cross Army, led by Professor Monster, who unleashes giant robots and minions. Unlike the web-slinging hero of the comics, this Spider-Man dons a suit via a bracelet, commands a giant robot called Leopardon, and drives the Spider-Machine GP-7 car. The series lasted for 41 episodes and has become something of a cult favourite.

"In the story, a new costume for Takuya is introduced, and it helps setting him visually apart from Peter," Vecchio said of the redesign. "I rewatched episodes and clips of the Japanese Spider-Man show to tap into that universe’s sensitivity and dramatic body language, and also referred to other early '80s shows in the Tokusatsu genre for aesthetic cues like the scarf and black lenses."

"I bounced ideas and references with writer Mat Groom before landing on this visual that can be shortened to Spider-Man meets Super Sentai," he added.

Launching on May 14, the five-issue Spider-Verse vs. VenomVerse limited series by Vecchio and writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom spins out of the recent Web of Spider-Man: New Blood one-shot and next month's Web of VenomVerse: Fresh Brains one-shot.

Both introduced major new players on both sides, and now, the arachnid war is here! With the fates of the Spider-Verse and VenomVerse hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people - or die trying.

Will Spider-Man and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will Venom and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet new Web-Heads and mysterious symbiotes as this savage battle risks both their extinction.

Check out the Spider-Verse vs. VenomVerse #3 cover below along with Vecchio's design sheet, and stay tuned for updates on this one as we have them.