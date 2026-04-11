Marvel Comics Reveals New What If...? Comics That Bring Back The Original Ultimate Universe

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of What If...?, Marvel Comics is taking a bold leap into the Multiverse to discover mythos-shattering new twists on some of its most definitive stories.

Announced earlier this year, the series of one-shots kicks off in June with What If...? Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gerry Duggan and Jan Bazaldua and What If...? Thor #1 by Torunn Grønbekk and Sergio Dávila. Today, you can check out covers and learn additional story information for the next three What If...? one-shots hitting stands in July.

Those are What If...? Secret Wars #1, What If...? Jessica Jones #1, and What If...? Spider-Man #1.

In What If...? Secret Wars #1, Alex Paknadel and Cafu reverse the ending of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić's universe-breaking Secret Wars, giving the original Ultimate Universe a chance to live on.

Then, Justina Ireland and David Messina introduce an all-new—not-so-friendly—Spider-Girl, a.k.a. Jessica Jones, in What If...? Jessica Jones #1. Finally, the author of one of the greatest Spider-Man tales of all time, J.M. DeMatteis, returns alongside artist Yildiray Çinar for a bold reimagining of the aftermath of his legendary "Kraven’s Last Hunt" storyline.

In recent years, Marvel Comics hasn't made the best use of its What If...? comics, but there are some legitimately fascinating concepts here. You can learn more about each of these upcoming one-shots below.

WHAT IF…THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SURVIVED THE SECRET WARS? Goodbye, Marvel Universe! Starring Peter Parker, our beloved friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, as he is forced to survive in a not-so-friendly neighborhood after losing everything! What becomes of the original Ultimate Universe in a post-Secret Wars landscape? How did they defeat the Beyonder? And who does Spider-Man become after losing everything?

WHAT IF…? SECRET WARS #1

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by CAFU

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/1

WHAT IF…JESSICA JONES WAS BITTEN BY THE RADIOACTIVE SPIDER? Teenage Super-Hero Sensation Spider-Girl is retired. Surly and eternally miffed bartender Jessica Jones wants nothing more than to leave that part of her life and the traumas that came with it firmly behind her. But when a ghost from her past comes back to haunt her, she finds herself unable to leave well enough alone. Has the Green Goblin returned? And if so, is an out-of-shape ex-super hero enough to stop him?

WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES #1

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/15

WHAT IF…KRAVEN SURVIVED HIS "LAST HUNT"? Leaving Spider-Man broken, insane and vulnerable to the influence of an old enemy…and who better to fill the void left by the spider than Kraven the Hunter?! One way or another, both Kraven and Peter will become something more—and finally settle the score between them!

WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 7/29