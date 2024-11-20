Marvel Comics Reveals The Impact ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Will Have On The FANTASTIC FOUR In New Tie-In Issues

Next February, Doctor Doom's dominion over the Marvel Universe will begin in "One World Under Doom," a new status quo spinning out of Blood Hunt, a story which saw Doom become Sorcerer Supreme.

In addition to a core title spotlighting the iconic supervillain's rise to glory, Doom's reign will be felt across Marvel Comics, including new tie-in series and tie-in issues of ongoing series. Today, you can learn about the first wave of tie-in comics set to hit stands early next year.

The newly revealed issues include Ryan North and Cory Smith's Fantastic Four #29. As their archenemy rises to power, Marvel's First Family will naturally lead the charge - and suffer the worst of its consequences.

Meanwhile, Doom unveils his special plans for mutantkind in Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's Storm #5 and Mark Russell and Bob Quinn's X-Factor #7. Doom's pursuit of Storm continues, but Earth's Mightiest Mutant has bigger things on her plate. And how will the government's mutant team, X-Factor, handle the fact that they now technically report to Doctor Doom?

"One World Under Doom is a story I've been working on since 2023," North said of his far-reaching plans for the event. "This huge head start is such a gift when telling a story like this: I can make sure it all hangs together properly, and for other artists working on tie-ins with their books, I can share completed scripts instead of just an idea of what happens."

"Because of that I'm very excited for where this story has gone, and can go," the writer continued. "It's been really exciting to hear what other teams have planned with their books to take advantage of this new status quo—we're all pulling in the same direction."

Here's what's on the way next February...

THE IMPOSSIBLE HAS HAPPENED! Doctor Doom has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand. As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, Jen "She-Hulk" Walters, to help get her mind off of things. But tensions after vampires overran the world in their Blood Hunt remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice...and it's one they will not be able to take back!

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by CORY SMITH

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER! Trivial is the fight with Doctor Doom, Sorcerer Supreme. For in a realm beyond our own, in the Dimension of Manifestations, a trial-by-combat brews between Eternity (the physical embodiment of our universe) and Oblivion (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not Ororo Munroe – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is Oblivion?

STORM #5

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

THERE’S A NEW MAN IN CHARGE! Angel returns to lead X-Factor, just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory! But, in the utopic domain of the magnanimous Doom, what could X-Factor’s mission be? And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?!

X-FACTOR #7

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by BOB QUINN